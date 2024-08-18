7 youths injured, 2 critically, after vehicle crashes into Richmond Hill ditch: police

A York Regional Police badge is shown in a 2014 file photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 18, 2024 11:37 am.

Last Updated August 18, 2024 11:42 am.

York Regional Police say they’re looking to speak with witnesses after a single-vehicle collision in Richmond Hill saw seven youths taken to area hospitals with varying injuries.

According to a statement issued Sunday morning, officers say they responded to a call about a crash in the area of Bayview Avenue and Bethesda Sideroad, just east of Lake Wilcox, at around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers said they arrived on the scene and found a vehicle trapped in a ditch with the youths inside.

The circumstances surrounding the incident and the moments leading up to it were not immediately clear.

However, police have confirmed that multiple injuries were reported and two occupants were transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. The other occupants of the vehicle were taken to a local hospital.

Officers say three of the youths sustained serious injuries and two have minor injuries.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

23-year-old Brampton man dead after vehicle rolled over on Highway 410
23-year-old Brampton man dead after vehicle rolled over on Highway 410

Ontario Provincial Police officers say the crash happened on the southbound lanes of HIghway 410 near Highway 401 Saturday evening.

2h ago

Rainfall warning issued day after severe storm slams Greater Toronto Area
Rainfall warning issued day after severe storm slams Greater Toronto Area

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a weather alert on Sunday for Toronto as well as Peel, York and Durham regions.

3h ago

CFL reinstates Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly with conditions
CFL reinstates Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly with conditions

The CFL reinstated Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly with conditions Sunday.

4h ago

1 dead in house fire in south Etobicoke
1 dead in house fire in south Etobicoke

One person is dead after a fire engulfed a home in south Etobicoke on Saturday night. Fire crews were called to a residence on Miles Road in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Royal York Road...

16h ago

