York Regional Police say they’re looking to speak with witnesses after a single-vehicle collision in Richmond Hill saw seven youths taken to area hospitals with varying injuries.

According to a statement issued Sunday morning, officers say they responded to a call about a crash in the area of Bayview Avenue and Bethesda Sideroad, just east of Lake Wilcox, at around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers said they arrived on the scene and found a vehicle trapped in a ditch with the youths inside.

The circumstances surrounding the incident and the moments leading up to it were not immediately clear.

However, police have confirmed that multiple injuries were reported and two occupants were transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. The other occupants of the vehicle were taken to a local hospital.

Officers say three of the youths sustained serious injuries and two have minor injuries.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.