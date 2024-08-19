Ontario opens applications for community sport and recreation fund

Premier Doug Ford speaking at the 2024 Association of Ontario Municipalities on Aug. 19, 2024. (Darcy DeToni/ CityNews Ottawa)

By Natasha O'Neill

Posted August 19, 2024 3:08 pm.

Premier Doug Ford announced the government is accepting applications for a community fund that will see millions of dollars invested in local infrastructure projects.

On Monday, the province said the Community Sport and Recreation Infrastructure Fund applications are now open. It will see the government invest $200 million to help revitalize existing sport and recreation infrastructure and build new facilities.

“By working together, we can build growing, healthy and complete communities across Ontario and ensure people have access to the services and recreational opportunities they need to thrive,” Premier Doug Ford said at the 2024 Association of Municipalities of Ontario conference in Ottawa.

Applications are open to cities, Indigenous communities, non-profit organizations and for-profit organizations.

There are two ways the funding will go to recipients:

Stream 1: Repairing and upgrading existing facilities to be more accessible and to better meet the area’s needs. Projects will receive between $150,000 to $1 million and must be completed within 24 months. Applications close Oct. 29.

Stream 2: Building new facilities to replace existing buildings that have reached the end of its lifespan. Projects will received up to $10 million and must be completed by March 31, 2027. Applications will be accepted on an ongoing basis until all funding is allocated.

“Participation in sport and recreation offers many benefits, and by extending the lifespan of local spaces and supporting the construction of new facilities, we’re ensuring that youth, seniors, families and all Ontarians will have the opportunity to stay active in their community for decades to come,” Neil Lumsden, Minister of Sport, said in a press release.

The fund was approved during the 2024 Budget.

