Police allege 2 men responsible for 4 Durham region stabbings

Two men are in custody facing charges in a series of stabbings that took place in Durham Region.

Durham Regional Police allege the suspects were involved in four separate stabbings.

In each instance, investigators say the suspects knew the alleged victims and described the stabbings as “isolated incidents” that pose no further threat to the public.

The first incident took place on Sunday, June 16, at around 2:25 a.m. in the area of Simcoe Street South and Bloor Street East, in Oshawa.

“A male suspect stabbed another male multiple times, before fleeing the area,” a police release states.

On Monday, June 17, 2024, at approximately 5:00 p.m., investigators say a male suspect assaulted another male with a weapon in the Simcoe Street South and Maple Street section of Oshawa.

A few days later on Saturday, June 22, at around 4:25 a.m., another male was stabbed multiple times in the Cedar Street and Simcoe Street South area of Oshawa.

The last incident took place on Monday, June 24, 2024, at approximately 9:15 p.m., in the area of Old Varcoe Road and Varcoe Road, in Courtice.

“Two male suspects stabbed another male multiple times, before fleeing the area,” a police release states.

In all four attacks the victims were hospitalized for non life-threatening injuries.

The two suspects were arrested separately, one on August 2, and the other on August 13.

Marlon Fernando Jones, 47, of Oshawa, and Mehki Steven Hyman, 24, of Whitby, are each facing a number of charges including aggravated assault, possess weapon dangerous to the public and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Both were held in custody pending a bail hearing.