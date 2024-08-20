Woman charged with stealing money from minor hockey team in Durham Region

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 20, 2024 1:12 pm.

Last Updated August 20, 2024 1:13 pm.

A woman who acted as a team manager for a minor hockey team in Durham Region has been charged after she allegedly stole money that was supposed to be earmarked for team expenses.

Police allege the team manager, a 42-year-old woman, embezzled funds that were intended to be used for a North Durham Minor Hockey Association team’s expenses during the 2023-2024 hockey season.

On Tuesday, August 20, 2024, the investigation concluded with the arrest of Jennifer Henry of Port Perry.

She’s facing a charge of fraud over $5000 and was released on an undertaking.

