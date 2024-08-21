It was a number of weeks without a winner for the $70 million Lotto Max, that was until Wednesday morning when some lucky person woke up richer than when they went to bed.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) say the winning ticket was purchased in the Timiskaming and Cochrane area of northern Ontario.

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the Aug. 20, 2024 draw were 02, 11, 12, 21, 24, 38 + bonus 33. The encore numbers were 9073721.

Along with the massive jackpot prize, there were 14 Maxmillions winners across Canada with seven of them in Ontario. Recipients of the $1 million prize purchased their tickets in:

Peterborough

Ottawa

Mississauga

Toronto

OLG.ca (two winners)

Someone in Toronto also split a Maxmillions with two others in western Canada, they take home $333,333.40.

An encore ticket sold in Unionville is worth $1M while two $100,000 winning tickets were sold in Kingston and Ottawa.

If you weren’t keeping track, that’s over $75M in prizes won for Ontarians.

OLG says there were also thousands of other prizes awarded and urge people to check their tickets.

The Lotto Max draw has now dropped to $40M with the next draw on Friday, August 23, 2024.