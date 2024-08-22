Brampton man charged in alleged sex assault of 3-year-old in hospital

Brandon Ramnath
Brandon Ramnath is facing sex assault charges in connection with two incidents at a Brampton hospital. PRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted August 22, 2024 10:24 am.

Last Updated August 22, 2024 10:45 am.

A 31-year-old Brampton man is facing sex assault charges and police believe there may be other victims who have yet to come forward.

Police in Peel Region say a man was in Brampton Civic Hospital on August 18 when he approached a three-year-old child who was in a stroller and allegedly touched them.

The man then went to another area of the hospital and allegedly committed an indecent act that other people within the facility witnessed.

Investigators have arrested Brandon Ramnath and charged him with sexual assault, indecent act in a public place and sexual interference.

