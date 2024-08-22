THE BIG STORY PODCAST

Should you really be scared of Mpox?

Mpox
On Aug. 14, the World Health Organization (WHO) classified Mpox virus, which is surging across several African countries, as a “public health emergency of international concern.” This action will help mobilize global and regional public health resources to better monitor and respond to the threats posed. Photo: GETTY IMAGES.

By Analysis by the Big Story Podcast

Posted August 22, 2024 8:07 am.

Last Updated August 22, 2024 8:10 am.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared an outbreak of Mpox in Africa a “global health emergency.” But in a time where outbreaks of diseases are continually met with scary headlines, and many people grapple with trauma and anxiety in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, what do we really need to know about the next virus spreading across the world?

Dr. Jason Kindrachuk is the Canada Research Chair in the molecular pathogenesis of emerging viruses.

“We’ve seen rapid expansion of [Mpox] within the Democratic Republic of Congo the past 20 months, but we’ve now seen this movement into surrounding regions including Burundi, Rwanda, Kenya and Uganda, and concerns about a greater potential for international distribution of the virus,” says Kindrachuk.  

So today, the facts: What is mpox? How dangerous is it? How ready are we? And should you be worried about it?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada rail shutdown begins as employees locked out
Canada rail shutdown begins as employees locked out

Trains across the country have ground to a halt as both of Canada's major railways locked out 9,300 workers after they failed to agree on a new contract before a 12:01 a.m. EDT deadline. The shutdown...

17m ago

GO train service suspended on Milton line and Hamilton station due to national rail shutdown
GO train service suspended on Milton line and Hamilton station due to national rail shutdown

Commuters who take GO trains on the Milton line and in Hamilton will have to find alternate ways to get to and from work due to a national rail shutdown. Rail service at Canadian National Railway and...

36m ago

Loblaw piloting ultra-discount No Name grocery stores in Ontario
Loblaw piloting ultra-discount No Name grocery stores in Ontario

Loblaw is piloting a new ultra-discount grocery store in Ontario that promises to deliver even lower prices by stripping away even more frills. The first three No Name stores will open in September in...

42m ago

Family wants answers after DRPS says 'no evidence to suggest criminality' in death of boy at Oshawa Centre
Family wants answers after DRPS says 'no evidence to suggest criminality' in death of boy at Oshawa Centre

Durham police say there is no evidence to suggest criminality in the death of a 14-year-old boy at the Oshawa Centre last week as the family searches for answers. Police say they are investigating the...

15h ago

Top Stories

Canada rail shutdown begins as employees locked out
Canada rail shutdown begins as employees locked out

Trains across the country have ground to a halt as both of Canada's major railways locked out 9,300 workers after they failed to agree on a new contract before a 12:01 a.m. EDT deadline. The shutdown...

17m ago

GO train service suspended on Milton line and Hamilton station due to national rail shutdown
GO train service suspended on Milton line and Hamilton station due to national rail shutdown

Commuters who take GO trains on the Milton line and in Hamilton will have to find alternate ways to get to and from work due to a national rail shutdown. Rail service at Canadian National Railway and...

36m ago

Loblaw piloting ultra-discount No Name grocery stores in Ontario
Loblaw piloting ultra-discount No Name grocery stores in Ontario

Loblaw is piloting a new ultra-discount grocery store in Ontario that promises to deliver even lower prices by stripping away even more frills. The first three No Name stores will open in September in...

42m ago

Family wants answers after DRPS says 'no evidence to suggest criminality' in death of boy at Oshawa Centre
Family wants answers after DRPS says 'no evidence to suggest criminality' in death of boy at Oshawa Centre

Durham police say there is no evidence to suggest criminality in the death of a 14-year-old boy at the Oshawa Centre last week as the family searches for answers. Police say they are investigating the...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Isolated showers expected over the weekend in the GTA
Isolated showers expected over the weekend in the GTA

Isolated showers are expected for the GTA over the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

1:54
Rail strike could impact go train service in Hamilton and Milton
Rail strike could impact go train service in Hamilton and Milton

If a labour dispute is not settled, thousands of commuters in Mississauga, Hamilton and Milton will be without GO Train service as early as Thursday. Brandon Rowe has the story.

13h ago

2:33
2 teens charged with murder in Toronto’s tow truck wars
2 teens charged with murder in Toronto’s tow truck wars

Two teen boys are facing first degree murder charges following an investigation into Toronto’s tow truck wars. Erica Natividad with why police say youth are being recruited to carry out violent crimes.

14h ago

2:16
Mail program meant to help people with disabilities needs work, advocates say
Mail program meant to help people with disabilities needs work, advocates say

A Mississauga man who lives with a disability reached out to Speakers Corner after having trouble accessing a program meant to help people like him receive their daily mail from Canada Post. Pat Taney reports.

16h ago

2:23
Pool and beach weather returns this weekend
Pool and beach weather returns this weekend

Warm weather and sun is in the forecast for the upcoming weekend with temperatures steadily increasing. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.
More Videos