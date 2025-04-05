Toronto Public Health warns of potential measles exposure at Woodbine Mall

A child is seen being treated for measles in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted April 5, 2025 6:59 pm.

Toronto health officials are warning the public about a potential measles exposure at Woodbine Mall in Rexdale.

Officials say anyone who visited the Fantasy Fair located in the mall on Sunday, March 30 between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. may have been exposed to the virus.

“Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, sneezes or talks,” Toronto Public Health (TPH) officials wrote in a news release issued Saturday. “The virus can stay in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours. People can become infected if they breathe the contaminated air or touch the infected surface, then touch their eyes, nose or mouth.”

“This year, TPH has confirmed two cases of measles linked to travel outside Canada,” the agency added.

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to the measles virus at Woodbine Mall is advised to check their vaccination records to ensure they are protected and to monitor for symptoms until Sunday, April 20, 2025.

“Symptoms can include fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes, a red rash that begins on the face and spreads down the body and small blue-white spots (Koplik spots) that can appear on the inside of the mouth and throat,” TPH wrote. “Stay alert for symptoms even if you have been vaccinated against measles. If symptoms develop, contact a healthcare provider immediately.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Parliament Hill under lockdown, man barricaded inside East Block

Police in Ottawa have been called to Parliament Hill after a man allegedly barricaded himself inside the main area of East Block at 111 Wellington Street. Authorities say the building has been evacuated...

DEVELOPING

48m ago

Woman facing stunt driving charges after caught going 165 km/h in Brampton

A 24-year-old woman from London, Ont., is facing several charges after she was caught going almost three times the speed limit on a public street in Brampton. Peel police said the driver was pulled...

3h ago

Heavy rains, flooding hampering restoration efforts as tens of thousands still without power in Ontario

Rain and localized flooding in parts of Ontario could slow restoration efforts this weekend to thousands of homes and businesses still without power after a series of punishing spring storms.  Provincial...

5h ago

Five years without answers for family of Canadian businessman held in Chinese jail

Wang Yan vividly recalls the last time she heard her husband's voice, more than five years ago. It was Dec. 13, 2019, and Canadian citizen Li Yonghui had gone to a public square in Shijiazhuang, in...

9h ago

Top Stories

Parliament Hill under lockdown, man barricaded inside East Block

Police in Ottawa have been called to Parliament Hill after a man allegedly barricaded himself inside the main area of East Block at 111 Wellington Street. Authorities say the building has been evacuated...

DEVELOPING

48m ago

Woman facing stunt driving charges after caught going 165 km/h in Brampton

A 24-year-old woman from London, Ont., is facing several charges after she was caught going almost three times the speed limit on a public street in Brampton. Peel police said the driver was pulled...

3h ago

Heavy rains, flooding hampering restoration efforts as tens of thousands still without power in Ontario

Rain and localized flooding in parts of Ontario could slow restoration efforts this weekend to thousands of homes and businesses still without power after a series of punishing spring storms.  Provincial...

5h ago

Five years without answers for family of Canadian businessman held in Chinese jail

Wang Yan vividly recalls the last time she heard her husband's voice, more than five years ago. It was Dec. 13, 2019, and Canadian citizen Li Yonghui had gone to a public square in Shijiazhuang, in...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Scarborough jewellery store faces second robbery attempt in two months

A Scarborough jewellery store owner is shaken after her family business was targeted in another robbery attempt. As Jazan Grewal reports, the owner's children were inside during the incident.

19h ago

2:31
North American stock markets sink for second day

North American markets continue to take a hit with major losses for a second day in a row. The sharp decline has Canadians wondering how long this downward spiral will last and what it means for their hard earned savings.

19h ago

2:49
Rain and cool temperatures on the way

Rain and cool temperatures is expected in the Greater Toronto Area. Weather specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.

23h ago

2:04
Ford surveys ice storm damage in Orillia

Premier Doug Ford was in Orillia Friday, assuring residents who remain without power that crews are working around the clock. Michelle Mackey reports.

19h ago

2:25
Scottie Barnes Builds Futures with Skilled Trades Scholarships 

Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes is making an impact off the court by partnering with Skilled Trades College of Canada to fund scholarships for students pursuing careers in the trades. Lindsay Dunn reports 

23h ago

More Videos