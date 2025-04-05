Toronto health officials are warning the public about a potential measles exposure at Woodbine Mall in Rexdale.

Officials say anyone who visited the Fantasy Fair located in the mall on Sunday, March 30 between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. may have been exposed to the virus.

“Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, sneezes or talks,” Toronto Public Health (TPH) officials wrote in a news release issued Saturday. “The virus can stay in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours. People can become infected if they breathe the contaminated air or touch the infected surface, then touch their eyes, nose or mouth.”

“This year, TPH has confirmed two cases of measles linked to travel outside Canada,” the agency added.

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to the measles virus at Woodbine Mall is advised to check their vaccination records to ensure they are protected and to monitor for symptoms until Sunday, April 20, 2025.

“Symptoms can include fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes, a red rash that begins on the face and spreads down the body and small blue-white spots (Koplik spots) that can appear on the inside of the mouth and throat,” TPH wrote. “Stay alert for symptoms even if you have been vaccinated against measles. If symptoms develop, contact a healthcare provider immediately.”