‘Avoid the area’: East Block on Parliament Hill under lockdown

Authorities in Ottawa are advising the public to stay away from Parliament Hill due to an ongoing police operation.

The alert was sent out just before 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, approximately 25 minutes after Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Ottawa from campaigning in the Greater Toronto Area.

A social media post shared by Quebec Senator Patrick Brazeau appears to show a screenshot of another safety alert sent by Parliament Protective Service warning about a lockdown at 111 Wellington St. known as East Block on Parliament Hill.

“Seek shelter in the nearest room. Close and lock all doors and hide,” the alert read.

East Block is a building that mostly contains offices for senators, some MPs and their staffers.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.