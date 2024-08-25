2 people on motorcycle injured after crash with vehicle in Toronto’s west end

A man and a woman riding a motorcycle have been taken to a hospital by Toronto paramedics after a crash involving a vehicle in the west end Sunday evening.

Authorities said emergency crews were called to the area of Weston Road and Ernest Dockway Avenue, near Jane Street, just after 8:55 p.m.

The circumstances surrounding the collision weren’t clear as of Sunday night, but a Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told CityNews the man and the woman had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A Toronto Police Service spokesperson said the vehicle’s driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.

Officers closed Weston Road southbound to Craydon Avenue from Jane Street as part of their investigation.