Over 50,000 Hydro One customers without power in Ontario

About 55,000 Ontarians are without power Monday as Hydro One’s 4,800 crew members make efforts to get the lights back on after last week’s ice storm.

The provincial utility said Sunday morning that the number of customers had dropped to 69,000 as the utility made progress on the prolonged ice storm outages, but that number of outages grew to over 80,000 on Sunday evening.

The provincial utility says the weather is favourable and its helicopters and drones are back in the air to help survey the damage.

The utility says crews replaced 50 poles and rebuilt a section of the power system in the Minden area Saturday, in one sign of the severe damage facing parts of the grid.

Over a million Ontario homes and businesses experienced outages since last weekend’s ice storm and subsequent days of high winds and heavy rain.

A regional breakdown issued by Hydro One suggests the area in and around Kawartha Lakes has the most customers still without power at about 20,000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2025.

The Canadian Press