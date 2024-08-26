The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has shared an updated photo of a 33-year-old man wanted in the murder of two female relatives at their Etobicoke home last week.

Joseph Ayala, 33, of Toronto, is wanted on two counts of second-degree murder after an 82-year-old woman and a 60-year-old woman were found deceased by responding officers during a wellness check on Friday, Aug. 23, at the residence located in the Sheldon Avenue and Silvercrest Avenue area.

Investigators have said Ayala is related to the two women. It’s unclear what transpired prior to their deaths.

The suspect is described as around 5-foot-11 with a shaved head. He is known to wear a cowboy hat, black cowboy boots, and a jacket with tassels on the sleeves.

Authorities initially shared multiple photos of Ayala with long hair, but police have updated the description and shared a new image of the 33-year-old with a shaved head.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.