CN, CPKC to resume railway service Monday as work stoppage ends

The Canada Industrial Relations Board has ordered thousands of railway employees to return to work amid a bitter contract dispute involving the two biggest railway companies in the country.

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 26, 2024 3:01 am.

Last Updated August 26, 2024 8:33 am.

Traffic at Canada’s two largest railways is slated to resume Monday as a rail work stoppage comes to an end following a Saturday decision from the federal labour board.

Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Kansas City shut down railways last Thursday, locking out workers and disrupting freight traffic countrywide and commuter lines in the Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver areas.

The lockouts affected more than 9,000 railway workers amid an ongoing contract dispute between the two companies and the Teamsters union.

The work stoppage came to an end at 12:01 a.m. on Monday based on a decision issued on Saturday by the Canada Industrial Relations Board ordering both companies and their workers to resume operations ahead of binding arbitration.

The president of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference issued a statement Saturday protesting the CIRB’s decision and vowed to appeal the ruling in court.

That same day, Calgary-based CPKC said it anticipates several weeks for the railway network to recover, and more time after that for supply chains to stabilize.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police share new image of man wanted for murder in Etobicoke double homicide
Police share new image of man wanted for murder in Etobicoke double homicide

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has shared an updated photo of a 33-year-old man wanted in the murder of two female relatives at their Etobicoke home last week. Joseph Ayala, 33, of Toronto, is wanted...

5h ago

GO Transit train service resumes on Milton line, to Hamilton GO Centre after rail shutdown
GO Transit train service resumes on Milton line, to Hamilton GO Centre after rail shutdown

GO Transit officials say adjustments might be made to schedules throughout the day as train services resume on Monday.

3h ago

Police respond to multiple shootings in Etobicoke, 2 injured
Police respond to multiple shootings in Etobicoke, 2 injured

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating a pair of shootings that occurred within proximity of one another in Etobicoke in a span of just under an hour. TPS officers were first notified of...

2h ago

Canada to hit China with tariffs on electric vehicles, aluminum, steel
Canada to hit China with tariffs on electric vehicles, aluminum, steel

The federal government is imposing tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles as well as aluminum and steel from China in an effort to protect domestic manufacturing. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced...

8m ago

Top Stories

Police share new image of man wanted for murder in Etobicoke double homicide
Police share new image of man wanted for murder in Etobicoke double homicide

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has shared an updated photo of a 33-year-old man wanted in the murder of two female relatives at their Etobicoke home last week. Joseph Ayala, 33, of Toronto, is wanted...

5h ago

GO Transit train service resumes on Milton line, to Hamilton GO Centre after rail shutdown
GO Transit train service resumes on Milton line, to Hamilton GO Centre after rail shutdown

GO Transit officials say adjustments might be made to schedules throughout the day as train services resume on Monday.

3h ago

Police respond to multiple shootings in Etobicoke, 2 injured
Police respond to multiple shootings in Etobicoke, 2 injured

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating a pair of shootings that occurred within proximity of one another in Etobicoke in a span of just under an hour. TPS officers were first notified of...

2h ago

Canada to hit China with tariffs on electric vehicles, aluminum, steel
Canada to hit China with tariffs on electric vehicles, aluminum, steel

The federal government is imposing tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles as well as aluminum and steel from China in an effort to protect domestic manufacturing. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced...

8m ago

Most Watched Today

0:55
Motorcyclist wanted after Toronto officer struck and seriously injured, police say
Motorcyclist wanted after Toronto officer struck and seriously injured, police say

Toronto police investigators say they're searching for a motorcyclist after an officer was struck and seriously injured outside the Rogers Centre Saturday afternoon.
0:53
Canadian railway employees ordered back to work
Canadian railway employees ordered back to work

The Canada Industrial Relations Board has ordered thousands of railway employees to return to work amid a bitter contract dispute involving the two biggest railway companies in the country.
2:04
Deadly flooding impacts 4.5 million people in Bangladesh and India
Deadly flooding impacts 4.5 million people in Bangladesh and India

Flooding has killed at least 36 people in Bangladesh and northeast India, while over 200,000 have been evacuated from their homes. Catalina Gillies has the details.
3:06
Canadian government halts deportation of bisexual man to Kenya
Canadian government halts deportation of bisexual man to Kenya

After several desperate pleas to the Canadian government, a migrant to Toronto facing possible persecution in his homeland because of his sexuality has been granted a one-year temporary resident permit. Afua Baah reports.

2:01
Three people killed in knife attack at German Festival
Three people killed in knife attack at German Festival

Three people were killed and seven injured in a knife attack during a festival in western Germany on Friday. On Saturday, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the incident.
More Videos