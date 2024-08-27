Matthew Rankin’s ‘Universal Language’ named Canada’s official entry for Oscar bid

A scene from the film "Universal Language" is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Telefilm Canada

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 27, 2024 4:17 pm.

Last Updated August 27, 2024 5:03 pm.

MONTREAL — The surreal comedy “Universal Language” is Canada’s official entry for best international feature film consideration at the  97th Academy Awards.

Matthew Rankin’s movie, which premiered earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival, sees the co-writer/director play himself alongside a Farsi- and French-speaking cast in an alternate universe where Winnipeg, Quebec and Tehran converge as one.

The Winnipeg-born filmmaker says he’s amazed by the “improbable selection” and will do his best to represent Canada at the Oscars.

Telefilm says “Universal Language” was selected as Canada’s choice from 26 films, and voted on by a committee of industry organizations and guilds, as well as filmmakers and industry professionals, across the country.

Nabbing the submission does not guarantee a nomination. A short list of 15 titles will be revealed Dec. 17, and Oscar nominations will be announced Jan. 17.

The Oscars are set for March 2, 2025.

“Universal Language,” written by Rankin, Pirouz Nemati and Ila Firouzabadi, will screen at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

York Region sees 106 per cent increase in carjackings, 92 per cent increase in shootings: police
York Region sees 106 per cent increase in carjackings, 92 per cent increase in shootings: police

York Regional Police say they are experiencing a dramatic increase in carjackings, illegal handguns and violent crime.

3h ago

Consumers say costs of back-to-school shopping still high despite slowing inflation
Consumers say costs of back-to-school shopping still high despite slowing inflation

Despite inflation slowing in July, consumers CityNews spoke with say they aren't seeing much of a difference when it comes to shopping for back-to-school. According to the latest consumer price index...

21m ago

TTC improving bus, subway and streetcar service from Sept. 1
TTC improving bus, subway and streetcar service from Sept. 1

As students head back to school next week, the TTC is making improvements to service levels starting Sept. 1 and they say service hours will increase to 97 per cent of pre-pandemic levels across the transit...

5h ago

Air Canada offers rebooking flexibility for flights around possible pilot strike
Air Canada offers rebooking flexibility for flights around possible pilot strike

Air Canada is offering passengers who have booked flights around the date of a possible pilot strike next month some increased flexibility in rebooking their travel. The airline says progress has been...

18m ago

Top Stories

York Region sees 106 per cent increase in carjackings, 92 per cent increase in shootings: police
York Region sees 106 per cent increase in carjackings, 92 per cent increase in shootings: police

York Regional Police say they are experiencing a dramatic increase in carjackings, illegal handguns and violent crime.

3h ago

Consumers say costs of back-to-school shopping still high despite slowing inflation
Consumers say costs of back-to-school shopping still high despite slowing inflation

Despite inflation slowing in July, consumers CityNews spoke with say they aren't seeing much of a difference when it comes to shopping for back-to-school. According to the latest consumer price index...

21m ago

TTC improving bus, subway and streetcar service from Sept. 1
TTC improving bus, subway and streetcar service from Sept. 1

As students head back to school next week, the TTC is making improvements to service levels starting Sept. 1 and they say service hours will increase to 97 per cent of pre-pandemic levels across the transit...

5h ago

Air Canada offers rebooking flexibility for flights around possible pilot strike
Air Canada offers rebooking flexibility for flights around possible pilot strike

Air Canada is offering passengers who have booked flights around the date of a possible pilot strike next month some increased flexibility in rebooking their travel. The airline says progress has been...

18m ago

Most Watched Today

1:05
SpaceX crew prepares for 'risky' space mission
SpaceX crew prepares for 'risky' space mission

A SpaceX crew made up entirely of civilians is preparing for what's being described as a historic and risky space mission.

3h ago

2:35
Commercial dog walkers banned from Toronto dog park
Commercial dog walkers banned from Toronto dog park

Commercial dog walkers are set to be banned from Ramsden Park's off-leash dog area after noise and crowd complaints. Michelle Mackey has reaction from dog walkers who want the city to call off the ban.

20h ago

2:37
Humidity soars in the GTA this week, risk of storms
Humidity soars in the GTA this week, risk of storms

In her seven-day forecast, Jessie Uppal has more on when the humidity is expected to break and when cooler temperatures are on the way.

23h ago

2:01
Misconduct charges against Toronto cops dropped in Tess Richey investigation
Misconduct charges against Toronto cops dropped in Tess Richey investigation

After a hearing in downtown Monday morning, the misconduct charges against the two officers in the Tess Richey case were withdrawn. As Catalina Gillies explains, prosecutors said the case had been resolved due to alternative measures.

23h ago

2:46
Advocates call supervised consumption site closures 'death sentences'
Advocates call supervised consumption site closures 'death sentences'

Front-line workers from supervised consumption sites condemn the Ford government's decision to close the majority of locations by next year. Erica Natividad with why they claim it will cost lives and put a larger burden on the healthcare system.

23h ago

More Videos