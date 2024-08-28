Health Canada is restricting the sale of nicotine pouches as of Wednesday across the country in an effort to keep them out of the hands of youths.

The new restrictions ban certain flavours, limit sales to behind-the-counter pharmacies, and include strict advertising regulations. After a six-month grace period, manufacturers will have to revise their packaging to include warnings about nicotine addiction and ensure it’s not designed to appeal to children.

“Nicotine pouch flavours like berry frost or tropical breeze are not going to be allowed to be sold anywhere. They’ll be recalled,” Mark Holland, Canada’s Health Minister, said last week.

“What I’m hoping to see is for these products to be used for what they’re intended to do — to help people stop smoking — and to stop dead in its tracks the explosion of these products that we’re seeing in youth.”

Nicotine pouches come in various flavours and strengths and are often marketed as a less harmful alternative to smoking or using traditional smokeless tobacco products. The pouches are placed between the user’s lip and gums to slowly release nicotine into the body.

“Our priority is protecting the health and safety of Canadians, especially younger Canadians,” said Ya’ara Saks, Canada’s Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health.

“We know that smoking cessation products play an important role in helping adults quit smoking, but we need to make sure these products are doing as they are intended. We’re taking action today to do just that while protecting youth and non-smokers from the harmful effects of nicotine.”

Imperial Tobacco’s nicotine pouch product, Zonnic, was approved by Health Canada last year as an aid to quit smoking. However, no restrictions were put on the sale of the product to minors. The company said it voluntarily placed the product behind retail counters, making it harder for kids to access.

Last week, in the wake of the announcement, Imperial Tobacco accused Holland of unfairly penalizing its highly regulated product while overlooking similar, unregulated versions that can be easily ordered online.

With files from The Canadian Press