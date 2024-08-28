Rail strike: Trudeau defends Ottawa’s ‘reluctant’ decision to call for binding arbitration

Locked-out Canadian National Railway workers stand at a picket line as locomotives are moved by management at CN Rail's Thornton Yard, in Surrey, B.C., on Aug. 22, 2024
Locked-out Canadian National Railway workers stand at a picket line as locomotives are moved by management at CN Rail's Thornton Yard, in Surrey, B.C., on Aug. 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Alex Karpa

Posted August 28, 2024 3:58 pm.

Last Updated August 28, 2024 4:17 pm.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the decision to request binding arbitration to resolve the four-day rail strike was the right one – even though it was made “reluctantly.”

“To be clear, this is not the outcome we wanted to see,” Trudeau said from Winnipeg on Wednesday.

The prime minister defended the government’s decision that forced an end to a work stoppage at the country’s two major railways – Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City.

Trudeau addressed the recent railway labour disputes during a 15-minute speech to a meeting of the International Union of Operating Engineers.

“CN and CPKC took the deeply unhelpful decision last Thursday to lock out employees after talks reached an impasse,” the Liberal leader said.

READ: Canadian National Railway has ended lockout, recovery plan underway

As a result, freight traffic was disrupted countrywide. The work stoppage threatened the economy and supplies of important goods.

“That came with a cost of over a billion dollars of shipments per day, while, as you all know, putting at risk thousands of jobs across the country, including union jobs,” said Trudeau.

The work stoppage, involving 9,000 workers, didn’t last long, ending at 12:01 a.m. on Monday based on a decision issued Saturday by the Canadian Industrial Relations Board. It ordered both rail companies and their workers to resume operations ahead of binding arbitration.

Trudeau discussed his government’s move on labour issues, including a ban on replacement workers during labour disputes. The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, however, has accused the government of taking bargaining rights from workers.

“We had to make a decision and of course a difficult decision,” said federal Labour Minister Steve MacKinnon, who was also present.

MacKinnon says the federal government will look at all the immediate and long-term solutions to address the worker safety issues raised by the Teamsters union and to make the railway system work better.

“Long-term solutions that strengthen the railway sector and its labour relations for years to come and that is my commitment to the labour movement of this country and my commitment to all of you here today,” MacKinnon said. “But we will find those solutions only one way, by working together.”

Trudeau’s talk came in the lead-up to a Sept. 16 byelection in the Elmwood-Transcona riding in Winnipeg’s east end. The riding has a history of strong labour ties, and has been a NDP stronghold for most of the last 35 years.

–With files from The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC board announces Deputy CEO Bruce Macgregor will take over as acting CEO
TTC board announces Deputy CEO Bruce Macgregor will take over as acting CEO

The TTC Board has announced Deputy CEO Bruce Macgregor will take over as the acting CEO to replace Rick Leary. MacGregor joined the transit agency last October after being the Chief Administrative Officer...

6m ago

Man wanted Canada-wide for 1st-degree murder in Markham realtor's death
Man wanted Canada-wide for 1st-degree murder in Markham realtor's death

York Regional Police (YRP) have issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of a man allegedly linked to the murder of a realtor from Markham whose burned remains were discovered last week in Parry...

10m ago

High-ranking Toronto cop demoted for 2 years after helping mentees cheat in promotion
High-ranking Toronto cop demoted for 2 years after helping mentees cheat in promotion

The first Black woman to hold the rank of superintendent in Toronto police history was handed a temporary demotion Wednesday after admitting she helped her mentees cheat in a promotional interview process...

6m ago

Winnipeg serial killer Jeremy Skibicki sentenced to life in prison in slayings of four Indigenous women 
Winnipeg serial killer Jeremy Skibicki sentenced to life in prison in slayings of four Indigenous women 

A serial killer has been formally sentenced to four concurrent life sentences with no chance of parole for 25 years in the slayings of four Indigenous women in Winnipeg. Jeremy Skibicki showed no emotion...

updated

4h ago

Top Stories

TTC board announces Deputy CEO Bruce Macgregor will take over as acting CEO
TTC board announces Deputy CEO Bruce Macgregor will take over as acting CEO

The TTC Board has announced Deputy CEO Bruce Macgregor will take over as the acting CEO to replace Rick Leary. MacGregor joined the transit agency last October after being the Chief Administrative Officer...

6m ago

Man wanted Canada-wide for 1st-degree murder in Markham realtor's death
Man wanted Canada-wide for 1st-degree murder in Markham realtor's death

York Regional Police (YRP) have issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of a man allegedly linked to the murder of a realtor from Markham whose burned remains were discovered last week in Parry...

10m ago

High-ranking Toronto cop demoted for 2 years after helping mentees cheat in promotion
High-ranking Toronto cop demoted for 2 years after helping mentees cheat in promotion

The first Black woman to hold the rank of superintendent in Toronto police history was handed a temporary demotion Wednesday after admitting she helped her mentees cheat in a promotional interview process...

6m ago

Winnipeg serial killer Jeremy Skibicki sentenced to life in prison in slayings of four Indigenous women 
Winnipeg serial killer Jeremy Skibicki sentenced to life in prison in slayings of four Indigenous women 

A serial killer has been formally sentenced to four concurrent life sentences with no chance of parole for 25 years in the slayings of four Indigenous women in Winnipeg. Jeremy Skibicki showed no emotion...

updated

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Woman dead, others injured in Toronto house fire
Woman dead, others injured in Toronto house fire

A woman is dead, and a man is fighting for his life in hospital following a fire that broke out in the basement of a two-storey home in Toronto's Dufferin Grove neighbourhood.

10h ago

3:42
York Region sees dramatic surge in carjackings, shootings
York Region sees dramatic surge in carjackings, shootings

Carjackings have more than doubled and shootings are up 92 per cent in York Region this year. Erica Natividad with what's behind the surge and how police are tackling the issue.

23h ago

1:21
Baby snapping turtles released into the Humber.
Baby snapping turtles released into the Humber.

After a recent flood, eggs were dug up, incubated and now volunteers of The Turtle Protectors Organization released 70 baby snapping turtles the size of a loonie into the Humber River.

23h ago

2:56
Business News: Air Canada offering flexibility ahead of potential strike
Business News: Air Canada offering flexibility ahead of potential strike

Air Canada is offering flexibility to passengers with a potential pilot strike looming. Plus, why an Oasis reunion tour could rival Taylor Swift's Eras tour, and how a new pizza box can double as a table on moving day. Ari Rabinovitch explains.
2:37
Checking the costs of back-to-school shopping
Checking the costs of back-to-school shopping

Inflation in Canada is down to its lowest level since March 2021, but are consumers seeing those prices reflected in back-to-school costs? Afua Baah speaks with shoppers who are buying the supplies their kids need before class next week.

More Videos