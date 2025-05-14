updated

Man dead in Mississauga shooting

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted May 14, 2025 1:04 pm.

Last Updated May 14, 2025 1:25 pm.

A man in his 40s has died following a shooting in an industrial area of Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police officers were called to Tranmere Drive and Telford Way, near Dixie and Derry roads, just before noon on Wednesday.

Paramedics transported the man to hospital with critical injuries. In an update, police say the man has since died.

There is no word on suspects or the circumstances that led to the shooting.

No further details were immediately available.

