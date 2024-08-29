OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is asking the New Democrats and Bloc Québécois to stop supporting the minority government and force an early election, saying Liberal policies are making life less affordable for Canadians.

Poilievre held a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday morning, where he called for the other opposition parties to vote non-confidence in the government when the House of Commons resumes next month.

He also sent a letter to New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh, urging him to pull out of the party’s confidence-and-supply agreement with the Liberals.

The NDP entered a deal with the Liberals in 2022, agreeing to keep the minority government in power until the next fixed-election date in 2025 in exchange for movement on key priorities.

New Democrats have used the agreement to push forward initiatives such as dental care and pharmacare, which would provide free diabetes medicine and birth control.

At the press conference, Poilievre wouldn’t say whether a future Conservative government would maintain those programs, but said his party’s platform will be released once an election is called.

Singh did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the past, New Democrats have argued that a Conservative government would cut the social programs Canadians rely on and that they would put the interests of corporations over people.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2024.

