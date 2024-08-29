Poilievre urges Singh to end NDP deal with Liberals, force fall election

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has written to the leader of the New Democrats, urging him to force an election this fall. Poilievre rises during Question Period, in Ottawa, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 29, 2024 9:03 am.

Last Updated August 29, 2024 10:56 am.

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is asking the New Democrats and Bloc Québécois to stop supporting the minority government and force an early election, saying Liberal policies are making life less affordable for Canadians.

Poilievre held a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday morning, where he called for the other opposition parties to vote non-confidence in the government when the House of Commons resumes next month.

He also sent a letter to New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh, urging him to pull out of the party’s confidence-and-supply agreement with the Liberals.

The NDP entered a deal with the Liberals in 2022, agreeing to keep the minority government in power until the next fixed-election date in 2025 in exchange for movement on key priorities.

New Democrats have used the agreement to push forward initiatives such as dental care and pharmacare, which would provide free diabetes medicine and birth control.

At the press conference, Poilievre wouldn’t say whether a future Conservative government would maintain those programs, but said his party’s platform will be released once an election is called.

Singh did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the past, New Democrats have argued that a Conservative government would cut the social programs Canadians rely on and that they would put the interests of corporations over people.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

More than 30 arrested as Durham police share results of firearms, drugs investigation
More than 30 arrested as Durham police share results of firearms, drugs investigation

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says more than 30 people are facing nearly 200 charges as part of a multi-jurisdictional firearms and drugs investigation. DRPS says Project Burton has led...

26m ago

New rules on phones and vaping in Ontario schools come into effect Sept. 1
New rules on phones and vaping in Ontario schools come into effect Sept. 1

Ontario students are heading back to school, but this year, the provincial government says there will be fewer distractions.

31m ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices will drop to lowest point since March
Toronto, GTA gas prices will drop to lowest point since March

It's time to get out there and fill up your gas tanks for the Labour Day long weekend, as prices in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will drop to their lowest amount since the winter. Roger...

1h ago

What's open and closed this Labour Day weekend in Toronto
What's open and closed this Labour Day weekend in Toronto

With the days getting shorter and kids ready to return to class, it means the September Labour Day long weekend is upon us. For those looking to get out and take advantage of the final long weekend...

6h ago

Top Stories

More than 30 arrested as Durham police share results of firearms, drugs investigation
More than 30 arrested as Durham police share results of firearms, drugs investigation

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says more than 30 people are facing nearly 200 charges as part of a multi-jurisdictional firearms and drugs investigation. DRPS says Project Burton has led...

26m ago

New rules on phones and vaping in Ontario schools come into effect Sept. 1
New rules on phones and vaping in Ontario schools come into effect Sept. 1

Ontario students are heading back to school, but this year, the provincial government says there will be fewer distractions.

31m ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices will drop to lowest point since March
Toronto, GTA gas prices will drop to lowest point since March

It's time to get out there and fill up your gas tanks for the Labour Day long weekend, as prices in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will drop to their lowest amount since the winter. Roger...

1h ago

What's open and closed this Labour Day weekend in Toronto
What's open and closed this Labour Day weekend in Toronto

With the days getting shorter and kids ready to return to class, it means the September Labour Day long weekend is upon us. For those looking to get out and take advantage of the final long weekend...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
One woman dead after fire in basement of a Toronto home
One woman dead after fire in basement of a Toronto home

A fire in the basement of a home in Toronto’s west end has left one woman dead and several others injured. Afua Baah has the details as investigators try to determine whether the fire was set intentionally.

18h ago

2:08
Woman dead, others injured in Toronto house fire
Woman dead, others injured in Toronto house fire

A woman is dead, and a man is fighting for his life in hospital following a fire that broke out in the basement of a two-storey home in Toronto's Dufferin Grove neighbourhood.
4:59
CityNews Toronto speaks one-on-one with outgoing TTC CEO Rick Leary
CityNews Toronto speaks one-on-one with outgoing TTC CEO Rick Leary

As Rick Leary prepares to step down as CEO of the TTC, he spoke one-on-one with CityNews about his tenure, successes and regrets while in the top job. Nick Westoll reports.

2:07
Ontario teen falls to death off cliff at Lynn Canyon Park
Ontario teen falls to death off cliff at Lynn Canyon Park

Fire crews say a 17-year-old boy from Ontario died after falling off a cliff at Lynn Canyon Park in North Vancouver on Sunday. Monika Gul reports that the incident has renewed safety reminders for the area.

3:42
York Region sees dramatic surge in carjackings, shootings
York Region sees dramatic surge in carjackings, shootings

Carjackings have more than doubled and shootings are up 92 per cent in York Region this year. Erica Natividad with what's behind the surge and how police are tackling the issue.

More Videos