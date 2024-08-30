International student enrolment drops below federal cap: Universities Canada

Universities Canada president and CEO Gabriel Miller speaks to reporters after appearing as a witness at a House of Commons standing committee on Justice and Human Rights on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, May 27, 2024. Universities Canada says international student enrolment has fallen below the cap the federal government set on international student visas this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 30, 2024

Universities Canada says enrolment by students from outside Canada has fallen below the cap the federal government set on international student visas this year.

The immigration minister announced a cap in January as a way to quell the rapid increase in the number of international students, citing pressure on housing, health care and other services.

The new policy limits the number of student visa applications the government would accept into processing, and it’s expected that will result in a 35 per cent drop in the number of students in 2024 compared to last year.

Universities Canada president Gabriel Miller says the change will actually be bigger than the government predicted, and that will take a major financial toll on schools.

He says the cap created uncertainty for prospective students, and the Immigration Department’s pause in visa processing while the government implemented the cap may have led those students to look elsewhere.

Miller says the full impact won’t be clear until schools see how many students turn up in September.

