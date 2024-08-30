Orangutan briefly escapes habitat at Toronto Zoo

An orangutan sits in the shade at the Fort Worth Zoo in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. The Toronto Zoo says an orangutan managed to leave its outdoor habitat before it was returned without incident. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-LM Otero.

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 30, 2024 5:07 am.

The Toronto Zoo says an orangutan managed to leave its outdoor habitat before it was returned without incident.

The zoo says Kembali the orangutan accessed an area just outside of its habitat Thursday evening.

It says staff were able to clear guests from the area quickly and the male primate was taken back to the habitat.

The zoo says police were called as a precaution and kept on standby in a parking lot.

Zoo officials are appealing to anyone who was at the habitat Thursday to come forward if they have video footage.

It says the outdoor orangutan habitat will be closed to guests and media as an investigation continues.

Top Stories

Etobicoke convenience store liquor licence suspended for selling booze before new rules take effect
Etobicoke convenience store liquor licence suspended for selling booze before new rules take effect

An Etobicoke convenience store has had its license suspended for allegedly selling booze a week before the new rules come into effect. The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) says it conducted...

11h ago

Police seek teen, man in violent assault and robbery at TTC station
Police seek teen, man in violent assault and robbery at TTC station

Toronto police are searching for a teen and a man after a violent assault and robbery at a TTC subway station. Investigators say the two suspects approached someone at the Bathurst subway station just...

8h ago

Police say man wanted in Etobicoke double murder spotted in Mississauga
Police say man wanted in Etobicoke double murder spotted in Mississauga

A Toronto man wanted in connection with a double homicide in Etobicoke may have made his way to Mississauga, according to police. Police in Peel Region say Joseph Ayala may be in the area of Dixie Road...

12h ago

What's open and closed this Labour Day weekend in Toronto
What's open and closed this Labour Day weekend in Toronto

With the days getting shorter and kids ready to return to class, it means the September Labour Day long weekend is upon us. For those looking to get out and take advantage of the final long weekend...

16h ago

