Police locate, capture large dog that killed smaller dog and injured owner

Toronto police have located the dog wanted in connection with the mauling death of a smaller dog in the city’s west end earlier this week.

Investigators issued a public safety alert just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday following reports of an assault involving a larger dog, described as an abandoned, brown pit bull mix, in the Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West area

Police said the “unprovoked” attack resulted in a small dog being killed and the owner sustaining non-life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, police arrested Mohamoud Abdiwa Ahmed and charged him with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, obstructing a peace officer, dog biting a person under the Dog Owners’ Liability Act, failure to prevent a dog from biting or attacking under the Dog Owners’ Liability Act, and obstructing, interrupting or interfering with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property.

Investigators say the dog was located and captured by Toronto Animal Services around 8 p.m. on Thursday. There was no immediate word on the future of the dog.

Files from Nick Westoll were used in this report