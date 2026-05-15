Portion of Hwy 403 closed in Mississauga after dump truck hits overpass

A portion of Highway 403 in Mississauga is currently closed after a dump truck hit an overpass near Hurontario Street on Friday.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a dump truck was travelling with its box raised and struck the overpass shortly before 11:20 a.m. No other vehicle was involved and no injuries have been reported.

A bridge inspector has been called in to assess any damage to the bridge and ensure it is still safe to use.

Eastbound lanes of Highway 403 are closed between Mavis Road an Hurontario Street. Motorists are being diverted off the highway at Mavis.

Police say drivers should expect delays and take alternate routes.