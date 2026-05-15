Potential measles exposure reported at multiple west-end locations: Toronto Public Health

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is advising residents about a potential measles exposure at multiple restaurants and facilities in the city’s west-end.

Officials say they are investigating a confirmed travel-related case of measles and added that members of the public may have been exposed to the highly contagious airborne virus at the following locations:

Thursday, May 7:

Lebanon Express, 327 Roncesvalles Ave., from 2 to 5:30 p.m.

Fantail Café, 333 Roncesvalles Ave., from 3 to 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 8:

Henderson’s Brewery, 128A Sterling Rd., from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Annette Community Recreation Centre Gym, 333 Annette St., from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, May 11:

Islington Medical Pharmacy, 1243 Islington Ave., from 12:15 to 3 p.m.

Public health experts say the virus “can stay in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours.”

“People can become infected if they breathe contaminated air or touch an infected surface, then touch their eyes, nose or mouth,” officials wrote in a press release issued Friday.

TPH advises anyone who may have been exposed to the measles virus at any of the above locations to check their vaccination record for measles protection and to monitor for symptoms until 21 days past the exposure date.

“Measles is a vaccine preventable disease. The vaccine is typically given at 12 months of age, with a second dose given between four to six years of age,” officials added. “Anyone who has not received two doses of the measles vaccine or has not had measles is at risk of infection.”

Symptom monitoring periods are specified below:

If exposed on Thursday, May 7, monitor for symptoms until Thursday, May 28

If exposed on Friday, May 8, monitor for symptoms until Friday, May 29.

If exposed on Monday, May 11, monitor for symptoms until Monday, June 1.

“Symptoms can include fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes, a red rash that begins on the face and spreads down the body and small blue-white spots (Koplik spots) that can appear on the inside of the mouth and throat,” officials explained.

“People born in 1970 or later require two doses of the measles vaccine for the best protection if they have not had the virus,” officials added. “Anyone born before1970 may have already had a measles infection when the virus was common in Canada.”

Find more information here.