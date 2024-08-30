Two officers injured during arrest of suspected impaired driver: police

A Toronto Police Service cruiser
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted August 30, 2024 11:06 pm.

Last Updated August 30, 2024 11:28 pm.

Police say two of their officers were injured Friday night during the arrest of a suspected impaired driver.

Investigators say the driver of a vehicle struck a parked car in the area of Rogers Road and Regent Street around 9:45 p.m. The driver then allegedly assaulted a man at the scene of the crash.

Police say during the course of the arrest two officers were injured.

The extent of their injuries was not revealed except that they are non-life threatening.

Paramedics tell CityNews that one individual was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman killed in Dufferin Grove fire was victim of homicide: police
Woman killed in Dufferin Grove fire was victim of homicide: police

Police say a woman who was pronounced dead following a house fire in Dufferin Grove earlier this week was the victim of a homicide. Investigators say 27-year-old Jessica Perez Ocampo of Toronto was...

7h ago

1 woman injured in Brampton shooting
1 woman injured in Brampton shooting

Police are searching for at least two suspects after a woman was shot in Brampton on Friday evening. Peel police were called to a home in the Mountainash Road and Judson Gate area around 5:30 p.m. Investigators...

3h ago

Engine replacement delay leaves Oakville family in a bind
Engine replacement delay leaves Oakville family in a bind

An Oakville family is speaking out after their months long battle with a major auto manufacturer to get a failed engine replaced. In late 2018, Jeff Veljkovic and his wife Sabrina, bought a 2019 Ford...

7h ago

More than 4,000 Ontario corner stores approved to sell alcohol next week
More than 4,000 Ontario corner stores approved to sell alcohol next week

More than 4,000 convenience stores across Ontario have been licensed to sell alcohol as new liberalized rules are set to take effect next week. The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario said Friday...

8h ago

Top Stories

Woman killed in Dufferin Grove fire was victim of homicide: police
Woman killed in Dufferin Grove fire was victim of homicide: police

Police say a woman who was pronounced dead following a house fire in Dufferin Grove earlier this week was the victim of a homicide. Investigators say 27-year-old Jessica Perez Ocampo of Toronto was...

7h ago

1 woman injured in Brampton shooting
1 woman injured in Brampton shooting

Police are searching for at least two suspects after a woman was shot in Brampton on Friday evening. Peel police were called to a home in the Mountainash Road and Judson Gate area around 5:30 p.m. Investigators...

3h ago

Engine replacement delay leaves Oakville family in a bind
Engine replacement delay leaves Oakville family in a bind

An Oakville family is speaking out after their months long battle with a major auto manufacturer to get a failed engine replaced. In late 2018, Jeff Veljkovic and his wife Sabrina, bought a 2019 Ford...

7h ago

More than 4,000 Ontario corner stores approved to sell alcohol next week
More than 4,000 Ontario corner stores approved to sell alcohol next week

More than 4,000 convenience stores across Ontario have been licensed to sell alcohol as new liberalized rules are set to take effect next week. The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario said Friday...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and brother killed by alleged drunk driver
NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and brother killed by alleged drunk driver

The hockey community reacts to the death of NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother Matthew. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story.

6h ago

2:45
Engine failure leaves family in 8-month bind
Engine failure leaves family in 8-month bind

An Oakville family is speaking out after their months long battle with a major auto manufacturer to get an engine that failed replaced. Pat Taney reports.

12h ago

2:39
32 arrested following investigation into Oshawa gang
32 arrested following investigation into Oshawa gang

Durham police say a 6 month investigation into an Oshawa-based gang resulted in 32 arrests and more than 180 charges laid. Erica Natividad with the details and ongoing frustration from police over repeat offenders.
2:38
Convenience store caught allegedly selling booze before the new rules kick in
Convenience store caught allegedly selling booze before the new rules kick in

Mabelle Tuck Shop was busted allegedly selling alcohol before the new rules kick in next week, as the AGCO steps up enforcement.

1:39
CNE gets set to host the annual Air Show
CNE gets set to host the annual Air Show

There is high flying action at the CNE this weekend - it's the annual Canadian International Air Show. Our David Zura has a preview that may let your spirit fly. 
More Videos