Two officers injured during arrest of suspected impaired driver: police

Police say two of their officers were injured Friday night during the arrest of a suspected impaired driver.

Investigators say the driver of a vehicle struck a parked car in the area of Rogers Road and Regent Street around 9:45 p.m. The driver then allegedly assaulted a man at the scene of the crash.

Police say during the course of the arrest two officers were injured.

The extent of their injuries was not revealed except that they are non-life threatening.

Paramedics tell CityNews that one individual was transported to hospital with minor injuries.