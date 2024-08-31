Man seriously injured in Eglinton Flats shooting

Police investigate a shooting incident at Eglinton Flats
Police investigate a shooting incident at Eglinton Flats on August 31, 2024. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

By John Marchesan

Posted August 31, 2024 5:02 pm.

A man has suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries following a shooting in the city’s west end.

Toronto police say a man walked into a local hospital in the area of Jane Street and Eglinton Avenue around 3 p.m. Saturday suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

It’s unclear where the shooting occurred but police are on scene at a parking lot in the Eglinton Flats area.

