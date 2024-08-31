Rapper Fatman Scoop dies at 53 after collapsing on stage in Connecticut

FILE - DJ Fatman Scoop arrives at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards held at Paramount Pictures Studio Lot in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2008. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

By Jennifer Peltz, The Associated Press

Posted August 31, 2024 2:07 pm.

Last Updated August 31, 2024 4:40 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Fatman Scoop, the rapper who topped charts in Europe with “Be Faithful” in the early 2000s and later lent his distinctive voice and ebullient vibe to hits by such artists as Missy Elliott and Ciara, died after collapsing on stage at a show in Connecticut, according to officials and his family. He was 53.

The cause of his death wasn’t immediately clear.

He was performing at Hamden Town Center Park when he collapsed Friday evening, town chief of staff Sean Grace said Saturday. Mayor Lauren Garrett posted on Facebook that he had a medical emergency. Concertgoers and paramedics tried to aid the artist, who was taken to a hospital, she said.

His family said in an Instagram post that “the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon on stage and in life.”

With a gravelly voice and dance-floor-friendly sensibility, Fatman Scoop was a mainstay of club playlists around the turn of the millennium. But if the world knew him as the “voice of the club,” his family cherished him as “the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength and courage,” his relatives said.

“His music made us dance and embrace life with positivity. His joy was infectious and the generosity he extended to all will be deeply missed but never forgotten,” they added, saying he leaves a legacy “of love and brightness.”

Born Isaac Freeman III, Fatman Scoop was from New York City’s Harlem neighborhood and broke out with 1999’s “Be Faithful.” What started as a minor success in the U.S. took off in Europe with a 2003 re-release, hitting No. 1 on the singles charts in the U.K. and Ireland.

The next year, he appeared on the U.K. television series “Chancers,” in which musicians mentored artists who wanted to make it in the U.S., the BBC reported. He also was a contestant on “Celebrity Big Brother 16: UK vs USA,” which was filmed in the U.K. and aired in 2015.

But Scoop — sometimes stylized as Fat Man Scoop or FatMan Scoop — was perhaps best known for his feature role on Elliott’s “Lose Control,” a 2005 song of the summer that also featured Ciara. The track won a short-form music video Grammy at the 2006 award show.

The same year as “Lose Control,” he was featured on Mariah Carey’s “It’s Like That.” He also was featured on tracks from Timbaland, David Guetta, The Situation and Skrillex, among other artists. In 2018, he reunited with Elliott and Ciara for a remix of the latter’s “Level Up.”

Elliott praised Scoop’s “VOICE and energy” Saturday on X, saying he had contributed to many songs that made people happy over more than two decades.

“Your IMPACT is HUGE & will be NEVER be forgotten,” she added.

His longtime booking agency, MN2S, described him as an artist with “boundless enthusiasm,” a passion for music and a voice and personality that “made an indelible mark on the industry.”

His MN2S representative, Sharron Elkabas, said in a statement Saturday that she had spoken to him a few days earlier.

“He was in such good spirits. It’s hard to believe he is no longer with us,” she said.

___

Associated Press writer Mallika Sen contributed.

Jennifer Peltz, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Man, 64, killed in ‘targeted’ Danforth shooting: police
Man, 64, killed in ‘targeted’ Danforth shooting: police

Police say the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday at a residence in Scarborough, near Danforth and Warden Avenues.

52m ago

18 drivers ticketed $615 each for using cellphone at highway crash scene
18 drivers ticketed $615 each for using cellphone at highway crash scene

Police say 18 drivers were ticketed for allegedly using their phones to video a serious crash on Highway 401 on Saturday morning. Lennox and Addington County Provincial Police say they were called to...

39m ago

Man seriously injured in Eglinton Flats shooting
Man seriously injured in Eglinton Flats shooting

A man has suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries following a shooting in the city's west end. Toronto police say a man walked into a local hospital in the area of Jane Street and Eglinton...

35m ago

Cyclist seriously injured in east end hit-and-run
Cyclist seriously injured in east end hit-and-run

A cyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in the east end Saturday afternoon. Investigators were called to the Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street area just after 2:30 p.m. following reports...

1h ago

