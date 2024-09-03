TIFF commuter need to know: King St. W. closure, TTC service adjustments

A sign bearing the Toronto International Film Festival logo sits on a fork lift as preparations are made for the festival's opening night on Sept. 7, 2017
A sign bearing the Toronto International Film Festival logo sits on a fork lift as preparations are made for the festival's opening night on Sept. 7, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted September 3, 2024 1:45 pm.

Last Updated September 3, 2024 1:54 pm.

A portion of King Street West will be closed for part of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which returns to the city on Thursday.

A street party will shut down King between Peter Street and University Avenue from 5 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, until 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9.

Several TTC streetcar routes will be adjusted and split between the east and west sides of University with replacement buses running instead.

East of University Avenue:

  • 503 Kingston Rd., 504A King, 304 King and 508 Lake Shore streetcars will turn back at Church St., redirecting along Wellington St. to York St., then eastbound on King St.
  • 504B King streetcars will run between Broadview Station and Distillery Loop

West of University Avenue:

  • 504/304 King and 508 Lake Shore will turn back west at Spadina Ave.
  • 504A King will operate in both directions to Dundas West Station
  • 504B King will go to Humber Loop
  • 508 Lake Shore will head to Long Branch Loop

Replacement buses will run westbound from Jarvis Street, west on King, north on University, west on Richmond Street, south on Spadina Avenue and west on King to Portland Street.

Eastbound replacement buses will operate from Portland, east on King St., north on Spadina, east on Adelaide Street, south on University and east on King to Jarvis.

While regular service is expected to resume on Monday, the TTC says diversions will be in place on King between 3:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10 due to red carpet events.

The TTC says throughout TIFF, which runs until Sunday, Sept. 15, it will have staff set up at key locations to help riders get around.

Related:

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 15, identified as victim in North York shooting homicide
Boy, 15, identified as victim in North York shooting homicide

A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting on Labour Day in North York. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the area of Black Creek Drive and Trethewey...

updated

15m ago

4,100 Ontario convenience stores now licensed to sell alcohol starting Thursday
4,100 Ontario convenience stores now licensed to sell alcohol starting Thursday

More than 4,100 Ontario convenience stores now have the nessary licence to sell alcohol starting at 7 a.m. Thursday morning, 680 NewsRadio has learned. When accounting for existing alcohol retail sites...

37m ago

Concerns raised over schools' proximity to convenience stores with alcohol sales starting this week
Concerns raised over schools' proximity to convenience stores with alcohol sales starting this week

Starting Thursday, licensed convenience stores in the province can sell beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink beverages. It coincides with students heading back to the classroom, and the Ontario Secondary...

3h ago

First week of school coincides with stunning stretch of weather in Toronto, GTA
First week of school coincides with stunning stretch of weather in Toronto, GTA

The Labour Day long weekend has ended as students return to school marking the unofficial end to summer, but you wouldn't tell based on the weather in store for the next few days, at least. Much of...

2h ago

Top Stories

Boy, 15, identified as victim in North York shooting homicide
Boy, 15, identified as victim in North York shooting homicide

A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting on Labour Day in North York. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the area of Black Creek Drive and Trethewey...

updated

15m ago

4,100 Ontario convenience stores now licensed to sell alcohol starting Thursday
4,100 Ontario convenience stores now licensed to sell alcohol starting Thursday

More than 4,100 Ontario convenience stores now have the nessary licence to sell alcohol starting at 7 a.m. Thursday morning, 680 NewsRadio has learned. When accounting for existing alcohol retail sites...

37m ago

Concerns raised over schools' proximity to convenience stores with alcohol sales starting this week
Concerns raised over schools' proximity to convenience stores with alcohol sales starting this week

Starting Thursday, licensed convenience stores in the province can sell beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink beverages. It coincides with students heading back to the classroom, and the Ontario Secondary...

3h ago

First week of school coincides with stunning stretch of weather in Toronto, GTA
First week of school coincides with stunning stretch of weather in Toronto, GTA

The Labour Day long weekend has ended as students return to school marking the unofficial end to summer, but you wouldn't tell based on the weather in store for the next few days, at least. Much of...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
Are licensed convenience stores too close to schools?
Are licensed convenience stores too close to schools?

A teachers' union and residents have concerns over the proximity of licensed convenience stores to schools, as kids get ready to head back to the classroom. Michelle Mackey reports. 

18h ago

2:45
Thousands come out for the last day of the CNE
Thousands come out for the last day of the CNE

Despite weather obstacles, organizers say it was a banner year for the CNE. However as Catalina Gillies explains, there are also concerns on the CNE’s future with the cities proposed developments.

19h ago

2:57
509 Harbourfront streetcar to be replaced with buses
509 Harbourfront streetcar to be replaced with buses

Another downtown streetcar is being replaced with buses for the foreseeable future. Afua Baah speaks with commuters who are getting ready to adjust to service changes on the 509 Harbourfront.

19h ago

2:36
New school cell phone rules come into effect tomorrow
New school cell phone rules come into effect tomorrow

A new school year brings new school rules on cell phone use in the classroom. Erica Natividad with the details and the concerns from teachers.

19h ago

2:18
Biden joining Harris on the campaign trail
Biden joining Harris on the campaign trail

Fresh off a vacation, U.S. President Joe Biden is resurfacing on the campaign trail. Julia Benbrook with how Biden is trying to help his Vice President Kamala Harris win the upcoming election.

21h ago

More Videos