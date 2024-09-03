TIFF commuter need to know: King St. W. closure, TTC service adjustments

A portion of King Street West will be closed for part of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which returns to the city on Thursday.

A street party will shut down King between Peter Street and University Avenue from 5 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, until 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9.

Several TTC streetcar routes will be adjusted and split between the east and west sides of University with replacement buses running instead.

East of University Avenue:

503 Kingston Rd., 504A King, 304 King and 508 Lake Shore streetcars will turn back at Church St., redirecting along Wellington St. to York St., then eastbound on King St.

504B King streetcars will run between Broadview Station and Distillery Loop

West of University Avenue:

504/304 King and 508 Lake Shore will turn back west at Spadina Ave.

504A King will operate in both directions to Dundas West Station

504B King will go to Humber Loop

508 Lake Shore will head to Long Branch Loop

Replacement buses will run westbound from Jarvis Street, west on King, north on University, west on Richmond Street, south on Spadina Avenue and west on King to Portland Street.

Eastbound replacement buses will operate from Portland, east on King St., north on Spadina, east on Adelaide Street, south on University and east on King to Jarvis.

While regular service is expected to resume on Monday, the TTC says diversions will be in place on King between 3:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10 due to red carpet events.

The TTC says throughout TIFF, which runs until Sunday, Sept. 15, it will have staff set up at key locations to help riders get around.