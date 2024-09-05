Accused in Gaudreau brothers’ deaths has pre-trial hearing postponed

Sean M. Higgins, top, the suspected drunken driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew as they bicycled on a rural road, appears before Judge Michael Silvanio, for his hearing via video from jail, Thursday Sept. 5, 2024, in Woodbury, N.J. (Matt Rourke/AP)
By Sportsnet

Posted September 5, 2024 10:41 pm.

Last Updated September 5, 2024 11:27 pm.

The man accused of killing NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, while driving under the influence had his pre-trial detention hearing postponed on Thursday morning.

Sean M. Higgins, 43, appeared remotely before New Jersey Superior Court Judge Michael J. Silvanio. The outcome was a postponement until Friday, Sept. 13, with Higgins remaining detained until then.

The Gaudreau brothers were cycling on a road in Oldmans Township on Thursday night when a man driving an SUV in the same direction attempted to pass two other vehicles and struck them from behind about 8 p.m., according to New Jersey State Police. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their sister was due to get married the next day in Philadelphia.

Police allege Higgins was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and charged with two counts of death by auto, along with reckless driving, possession of an open container and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.

— With files from The Associated Press

