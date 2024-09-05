The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is investigating an armed home invasion in Oakville where one resident was struck in the face with a hammer.

HRPS said it happened around 4 a.m. on Wednesday on Heritage Way near Third Line and North Service Road West.

It’s alleged two suspects broke into the home by smashing the glass on the residence’s front door.

Both suspects were wearing masks and made their way to the upper floor of the house. One suspect confronted a male adult resident demanding the keys to the Mercedes SUV parked in the driveway.

The suspect then struck the resident in the face with a hammer, stole the keys and fled in the vehicle. The victim sustained minor injuries, HRPS said.

The suspects are both male and were last seen wearing dark clothing.

Investigators are appealing to the public for any video footage of the offence at 4 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of Heritage Way, Upper Middle Road, and Third Line.