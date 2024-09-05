Weekend need-to-know: Movie stars take Toronto for TIFF

Movie lovers are flocking to Toronto this weekend to kick of the week-long Toronto International Film Festival.

There are no scheduled subway closures this weekend, but there is a late subway opening scheduled on part of Line 2. Road closures also continue around the city for events and construction.

Here’s what is going on this weekend:

Toronto International Film Festival

The Toronto International Film Festival will be bringing movie stars back to the city, starting on Thursday through to September 15.

After a low participation due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes last year, premieres and parties this year are expected to be filled with stars.

More than 270 films, 59 Canadian offerings, will be lighting up TIFF screens, something for every kind of cinephile.

Some celebrities are expected this year include Angelina Jolie, Amy Adams, Will Ferrell, Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Alicia Vikander, Nicole Kidman, Pamela Anderson, and Hugh Grant.

The opening night film was David Gordon Green’s “Nutcrackers” starring Ben Stiller.

Other titles include Francis Ford Coppola’s self-funded $120-million passion project, “Megalopolis,” starring Adam Driver, Rebel Wilson’s directorial debut “The Deb” and Nicole Kidman’s erotic drama “Babygirl.”

A street party will also shut down King between Peter Street and University Avenue from 5 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, until 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9.

Taste of North York

Taste of North York is happening from this Friday to Sunday in Mel Lastman Square.

The event is an open-air street food market with hundreds of menu items from a variety of different cuisines along with live entertainment, artisans, and fun activities by local businesses.

It kicks off at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Taste of The Kingsway

Taste of The Kingsway returns this year for the 26th year for South Etobicoke’s largest street festival.

It takes place from Friday to Sunday in South Etobicoke on Bloor Street West from Prince Edward Drive to Montgomery Street. The festival will have food, music, contests, live shows, and midway rides.

A full list of events can be found on their website.

Drive Fest

Car fanatics will all be headed to the the fourth annual Drive Festival at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville happening this weekend.

Those who attend the event can check out manufacturer displays, test drives, participate in ride alongs, food trucks, motorcycles, and more.

Tickets are still available on their website along with more information.

Cabbagetown Festival

A celebration of community, culture and creativity will be happening at this weekend’s annual Cabbagetown Festival, which is back for the first time since 2019.

The two-day festival will feature local artisans, craft vendors, and delicious treats at a lively street market. There will also be live music performances from local bans and musicians.

It kicks off Saturday morning at 11 a.m. and runs through to 8 p.m. on Sunday evening.

TTC/GO closures

Line 2 early closure and late opening

On Sunday, subway service on Line 2 between St George and Broadview stations will start at 11:00 a.m. due to track work.

Shuttle buses will operate.

Lakeshore West line service adjustment

Lakeshore West trains will run on an hourly schedule to accommodate work at Long Branch GO and other work groups along the line on Sept. 7 and 8.

Road closures

Ongoing Gardiner closures

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

Temporary road closures

Toronto International Film Festival

King Street between Peter Street and University Avenue will be closed from 5 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, until 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9.

Other ongoing city closures