Suspect sought in alleged sexual assault at Durham College

The suspect allegedly engaged in conversation, identifying himself as an international student enrolled in the accounting program and then groped the victim before she could get onto a bus. Photo: DRPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 6, 2024 9:20 am.

Last Updated September 6, 2024 9:35 am.

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is hoping to identify a suspect in the alleged sexual assault of a female at Oshawa’s Durham College.

DRPS said at approximately 1 p.m. on Aug. 28, the suspect sat beside the victim on a bench while she was waiting for a bus in the loading area near Durham College’s main entrance.

The suspect allegedly engaged in conversation, identifying himself as an international student enrolled in the accounting program and then groped the victim before she could get onto a bus. 

He followed the victim onto the bus and attempted to sit with her. Police said she moved and sat near the bus driver for safety before contacting authorities.

The suspect is described as a male, brown, who is approximately 18-25 years old and has a thin build. He was last seen wearing glasses, a blue golf shirt, pants, and black/grey shoes. His photo has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DRPS.

