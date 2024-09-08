One suspect has been charged and another has been identified in connection with an East York armed robbery.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Pape Avenue and O’Connor Drive last month after three suspects armed with guns allegedly forced their way into an apartment.

Once inside, the trio allegedly assaulted the occupant and stole multiple items from the unit before fleeing the scene.

Officers say the robbery took place at approximately 3:30 a.m. on August 8.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

On Sunday, police announced that Kyle Nahwegezhic, 31, of Toronto has been arrested in connection with the incident and will face six charges, including armed robbery and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Police are now looking to locate a second suspect, who is believed to be Daniel Nahwegezhic, 36, of Toronto. He is wanted for the same charges.

The identity of the third suspect in this case is currently unknown, but police describe the man as having light brown hair, a goatee and a large tattoo on his lower right leg.

He was last seen wearing a white baseball hat, blue and white shirt, black shorts and black boots.

Investigators have released images of the two outstanding suspects and encourage anyone with information to contact police.