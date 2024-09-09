Speakers Corner

When will new HOV lanes on Hwy. 404 in York Region open?

Several drivers reached out to Speakers Corner asking to look into several new highway lanes on Highway 404, which look ready to use, but are still closed to traffic. Pat Taney reports.

By Pat Taney

Posted September 9, 2024 12:51 pm.

Last Updated September 9, 2024 12:52 pm.

Drivers in York Region are sounding off about brand new highway lanes, years in the making, that they still can’t use.

At issue are the lanes, which include high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) space, in both the south and northbound direction on Highway 404 just south of Highway 407 to Major Mackenzie Drive.

“I have a hybrid car so I’ve been waiting to get on them,” driver Joaquim Rego said. “But they’ve been closed off even though they’ve looked ready to use for a while now.”

Speakers Corner received several emails about this, asking to look into when the lanes will be open for drivers.

”I am not sure why the construction of the HOV lane on the 404 from 407 to Aurora has not opened yet,” wrote David Schulman. “The extra lanes should be opened by now as it appears there is no work going on.”

Highway 404 between Highway 407 and Major Mackenzie Drive
Highway 404 between Highway 407 and Major Mackenzie Drive. (CityNews)

The project began back in 2019 to widen this portion of the highway by creating the HOV lanes and during that time, drivers have been dealing with headaches.

“The backups are quite heavy, especially in the mornings and coming home from work,” Ron Sanchez told Speakers Corner.

The last update from Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation (MTO) had a target completion date of August to get the lanes opened, which has come and gone.

“This current process has taken a very long time and it seems that there are never any workers anymore during the day. If you close the lanes, why can’t you have workers setting up signs in the median at least? It has been three years already,” Schulman said.

Speakers Corner reached out to the MTO to ask why that August target date was not met, and while a spokesperson did not answer that question directly, they said the contractor is still working to finish.

“Currently they’re working to install overhead signs and line markings prior to safely opening of the new HOV lanes.”

The MTO says the new target date for the lanes to open is the end of September.

“I think eventually it’s going to be amazing for everyone,” Sanchez said. “When they actually open.”

If you have an issue, story or question you’d like us to look into, reach out here.

Top Stories

Air Canada heading for 'orderly shutdown' as labour dispute with pilots continues over wages
Air Canada heading for 'orderly shutdown' as labour dispute with pilots continues over wages

Air Canada says it's preparing to suspend most of its operations if a deal is not reached with the union representing more than 5,000 pilots. The airline issued a statement on Monday saying that while...

1h ago

Former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard sentenced to 11 years in prison
Former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard sentenced to 11 years in prison

Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard is a "sexual predator" who showed no empathy for his victims, an Ontario judge said Monday as he sentenced the disgraced tycoon to 11 years in prison for his crimes in...

1h ago

'He just wants his pension': Premier Ford accuses 'greedy' Singh of political posturing
'He just wants his pension': Premier Ford accuses 'greedy' Singh of political posturing

Ontario Premier Doug Ford accused NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh of being a greedy politician who won't risk an early federal election because it could thwart his plans on collecting a lucrative government pension. Ford...

1h ago

Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed woman in Oshawa, injured 9 others
Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed woman in Oshawa, injured 9 others

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) say a man is facing charges in the death of a woman following a significant collision involving nine vehicles in Oshawa last month. On Saturday, Aug. 10, just...

1h ago

