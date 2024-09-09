When will new HOV lanes on Hwy. 404 in York Region open?

Drivers in York Region are sounding off about brand new highway lanes, years in the making, that they still can’t use.

At issue are the lanes, which include high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) space, in both the south and northbound direction on Highway 404 just south of Highway 407 to Major Mackenzie Drive.

“I have a hybrid car so I’ve been waiting to get on them,” driver Joaquim Rego said. “But they’ve been closed off even though they’ve looked ready to use for a while now.”

Speakers Corner received several emails about this, asking to look into when the lanes will be open for drivers.

”I am not sure why the construction of the HOV lane on the 404 from 407 to Aurora has not opened yet,” wrote David Schulman. “The extra lanes should be opened by now as it appears there is no work going on.”

Highway 404 between Highway 407 and Major Mackenzie Drive. (CityNews)

The project began back in 2019 to widen this portion of the highway by creating the HOV lanes and during that time, drivers have been dealing with headaches.

“The backups are quite heavy, especially in the mornings and coming home from work,” Ron Sanchez told Speakers Corner.

The last update from Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation (MTO) had a target completion date of August to get the lanes opened, which has come and gone.

“This current process has taken a very long time and it seems that there are never any workers anymore during the day. If you close the lanes, why can’t you have workers setting up signs in the median at least? It has been three years already,” Schulman said.

Speakers Corner reached out to the MTO to ask why that August target date was not met, and while a spokesperson did not answer that question directly, they said the contractor is still working to finish.

“Currently they’re working to install overhead signs and line markings prior to safely opening of the new HOV lanes.”

The MTO says the new target date for the lanes to open is the end of September.

“I think eventually it’s going to be amazing for everyone,” Sanchez said. “When they actually open.”

If you have an issue, story or question you’d like us to look into, reach out here.