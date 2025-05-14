18-year-old charged in armed robberies during Facebook Marketplace meetups

An 18-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly committing multiple armed robberies originating from Facebook Marketplace meetups in Georgetown.

The Halton Regional Police Service said the first robbery happened on May 4 after the victim arranged to purchase a cell phone and met the seller in the area of Stevens Crescent.

It’s alleged that while the victim was looking at the phone, the suspect pulled out a handgun and robbed the victim of their cash.

Police said the second robbery happened on May 7. In a similar incident, the victim arranged to purchase an iPhone through Facebook Marketplace and meet the seller in the Stevens Crescent area.

Police said the suspect again showed the victim a gun and fled with the cash and the phone.

Authorities noted that the suspect used a fake Facebook profile to initiate the meetings. No physical injuries were reported.

A suspect was identified on May 12, and at the time of the arrest, police located a black “Glock” style BB gun.

Anh-Khoa Tran, 18, of Georgetown, is facing two counts of robbery with a firearm, two counts of using a firearm in the commission of an offence, pointing a firearm and uttering threats.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.