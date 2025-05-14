Newmarket dog owner sentenced after attack on 9-year-old girl

A Newmarket man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an incident in 2023 in which a 9-year-old girl was severely injured by his three dogs.

York Regional Police said in a news release that the young girl and her father visited the dog owner’s home on July 7, 2023, regarding puppies on sale.

Three bulldog-type dogs rushed out and attacked the girl without provocation. She suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Leslie Theodore Kovacs, 68, was charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm and three counts under the Ontario Dog Owners’ Liability Act (DOLA). In addition, he was found to be in violation of a muzzle order issued by Newmarket Animal Services.

He surrendered the dogs and they were euthanized after the attack.

On Tuesday, Kovacs pleaded guilty to all charges and has been sentenced to one year of house arrest and 15 months of probation. He is also banned from ever owning, keeping, harbouring or living in a home with a dog. He was also given a $5,000 penalty under DOLA.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact York Regional Police.