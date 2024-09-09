Gaudreau brothers to be honoured by family, friends and grieving hockey teammates at funeral

Gaudreau brothers funeral
Hylas Stemen, facing, of Columbus, hugs Dave Fetzer at a memorial set up by fans for Blue Jackets hockey player Johnny Gaudreau in Columbus, Ohio, Aug. 30, 2024. Gaudreau, along with his brother Matthew, was fatally struck by a motorist while riding his bicycle on Thursday. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana).

By Dan Gelston And Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

Posted September 9, 2024 5:16 am.

Last Updated September 9, 2024 5:22 am.

The Columbus Blue Jackets and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman are among the mourners scheduled to attend the funeral service for John and Matthew Gaudreau, the siblings who died when they were struck by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey.

The memorial for the Gaudreau brothers was set for midday Monday at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Media, Pennsylvania. John, an All-Star for the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets known as “Johnny Hockey,” and Matthew, who played collegiate hockey alongside his brother at Boston College, died on the eve of their sister’s wedding.

Countless members of the hockey community from Columbus to South Jersey to Boston College, where the Gaudreaus played, are expected to join family and friends for the funeral. John was 31, Matthew 29.

The brothers have been mourned across the sports world, including Columbus, Ohio, where Gaudreau signed a free-agent deal in 2022 with the small-market Blue Jackets over more lucrative free-agent offers from other teams, including New Jersey. Fans and Blue Jackets players gathered last week for an emotional candlelight vigil and a similar gathering was held in Calgary.

Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said the entire team would be at the funeral. Bettman and former BC coach Jerry York were also expected to be among the many in attendance.

“The way they carried themselves around campus and the enjoyment that they had each and every day around the guys, they were really fun to be around,” Boston College associate coach Mike Ayres said. “They were both very, very talented hockey players but they were great people to be around and made everything around them fun.”

A GoFundMe for Matthew’s widow, Madeline, to support her and their baby due in December, has surpassed $600,000, with donations from nearly 9,000 people pouring in, many from NHL players and their families.

“He didn’t make the millions that Johnny did and doesn’t have the pension from the Players’ Association,” said Michael Myers of the ECHL’s Worcester Railers, for whom Matthew played two seasons. “It’s important that the hockey community recognizes that and embraces that to help Matthew’s family.”

The Gaudreau brothers were cycling on a road in Oldmans Township about 8 p.m. on Aug. 29 when a man driving an SUV in the same direction attempted to pass two other vehicles and struck them from behind, according to New Jersey State Police. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver, 43-year-old Sean M. Higgins, was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and faces two counts of death by auto, along with reckless driving, possession of an open container and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle. He has been jailed pending a Sept. 13 hearing.

The brothers have been celebrated on various social media platforms since their deaths. Katie Gaudreau, the little sister who was to be married the day after the brothers were killed, has posted pictures of her family in happier times on social media.

Over the weekend, it was an Instgram video captioned “Birds for the Gauderau boys,” over a clip of John Gaudreau opening his winter coat to flash an Eagles jersey as he went through security ahead of an NHL game. She also posted a tribute to a family slideshow called “That day” where she wrote how she would “do anything to tell my big brothers I love them one more time.”

Devin Joyce, the expected groom and a collegiate hockey player, wrote of his promise “to take the absolute best care of your little sister.”

He added: “I know I never said it but I loved you guys so much. I’m so lucky to have called you two my brothers for as long as I did.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Air Canada heading for 'orderly shutdown' due to labour dispute with pilots union
Air Canada heading for 'orderly shutdown' due to labour dispute with pilots union

Air Canada says it's preparing to suspend most of its operations if a deal is not reached with the union representing more than 5,000 pilots. The airline issued a statement on Monday saying that while...

33m ago

Heated exchange between cyclists and police caught on camera
Heated exchange between cyclists and police caught on camera

A memorial bike ride for a cyclist recently killed on city streets, quickly turned into a heated exchange between a number of riders and a Toronto police officer this weekend. Personal injury lawyer...

9h ago

Man dead after being struck by vehicle at Weston and Steeles
Man dead after being struck by vehicle at Weston and Steeles

A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle at Weston Road and Steeles Avenue West on Monday morning. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said it happened around 6:15 a.m. A man in his 40s suffered...

updated

7m ago

Summer temperatures return to Toronto, GTA this week after brief fall-like stretch
Summer temperatures return to Toronto, GTA this week after brief fall-like stretch

Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) aren't done with summer quite yet. Temperatures dipped as low as the single digits in the early morning hours over the weekend, with many assuming fall was...

33m ago

Top Stories

Air Canada heading for 'orderly shutdown' due to labour dispute with pilots union
Air Canada heading for 'orderly shutdown' due to labour dispute with pilots union

Air Canada says it's preparing to suspend most of its operations if a deal is not reached with the union representing more than 5,000 pilots. The airline issued a statement on Monday saying that while...

33m ago

Heated exchange between cyclists and police caught on camera
Heated exchange between cyclists and police caught on camera

A memorial bike ride for a cyclist recently killed on city streets, quickly turned into a heated exchange between a number of riders and a Toronto police officer this weekend. Personal injury lawyer...

9h ago

Man dead after being struck by vehicle at Weston and Steeles
Man dead after being struck by vehicle at Weston and Steeles

A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle at Weston Road and Steeles Avenue West on Monday morning. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said it happened around 6:15 a.m. A man in his 40s suffered...

updated

7m ago

Summer temperatures return to Toronto, GTA this week after brief fall-like stretch
Summer temperatures return to Toronto, GTA this week after brief fall-like stretch

Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) aren't done with summer quite yet. Temperatures dipped as low as the single digits in the early morning hours over the weekend, with many assuming fall was...

33m ago

Most Watched Today

3:21
Heated exchange between cyclists and Toronto Police officer during ghost bike ride
Heated exchange between cyclists and Toronto Police officer during ghost bike ride

A ghost bike ride confrontation. Afua Baah speaks with a cyclist who is calling out Toronto Police after an officer tried to end a memorial ride for a cyclist recently killed in the city.

11h ago

2:08
Lupita Nyong'o, Mark Hamill discuss 'The Wild Robot'
Lupita Nyong'o, Mark Hamill discuss 'The Wild Robot'

CityNews' Lindsay Dunn spoke to the stars of the new movie 'The Wild Robot' at the World Premiere at TIFF brought to you by Rogers.

12h ago

1:54
Typhoon Yagi weakens after killing dozens in Vietnam, China and the Philippines
Typhoon Yagi weakens after killing dozens in Vietnam, China and the Philippines

Dozens are dead across multiple countries after Typhoon Yagi made landfall over the weekend. Karling Donoghue reports on the recovery efforts and the current state of the storm.

12h ago

2:36
3 Israelis killed at West Bank -Jordan border crossing
3 Israelis killed at West Bank -Jordan border crossing

An attack at a border crossing between the occupied West Bank and Jordan has left Israeli officials outraged. Karling Donoghue details the brazen gunfire that left three Israelis dead.

12h ago

1:07
Police seek 3 suspects in North York shooting
Police seek 3 suspects in North York shooting

Toronto police are on the hunt for three suspects who are wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that killed a 21-year-old university student.
More Videos