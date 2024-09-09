Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) aren’t done with summer quite yet.

Temperatures dipped as low as the single digits in the early morning hours over the weekend, with many assuming fall was here to stay. However, Mother Nature has other plans, as Toronto and much of Southern Ontario will be greeted by temperatures in the 25 C range for much of the week.

Though Monday’s daytime high will hover around 19 C in Toronto, temperatures could reach 23 C by Tuesday. It’s looking like it will only get warmer from here on out, with a forecasted daytime high of 24 C on Wednesday (it will feel more like 27 C with the humidex).

It’s expected to only get balmier by the end of the week, with temperatures soaring to the 26 C mark on Thursday (humidex values will have it feeling more like 31 C), followed by 27 C on Friday, feeling more like 33 C.

The only bit of rain in the forecast is on Monday, with an 80 per cent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms in Toronto. Skies are expected to clear by the evening.

Temperatures often fluctuate in September, though much of Canada will likely see warmer-than-normal or near-normal temperatures by the end of the month.

Since 1991, September’s daily average temperature in Toronto has been 18 C, with a daily minimum of 14 C and a maximum of 22 C. It often gets much cooler in October, with a daily average temperature of 11 C and a max daily temperature of 15 C.

