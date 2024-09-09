Summer temperatures return to Toronto, GTA this week after brief fall-like stretch

Toronto weather
People enjoy the above seasonal warm weather as they cross the Humber River on a bridge in Toronto on Monday, March 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 9, 2024 6:58 am.

Last Updated September 9, 2024 7:02 am.

Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) aren’t done with summer quite yet.

Temperatures dipped as low as the single digits in the early morning hours over the weekend, with many assuming fall was here to stay. However, Mother Nature has other plans, as Toronto and much of Southern Ontario will be greeted by temperatures in the 25 C range for much of the week.

Though Monday’s daytime high will hover around 19 C in Toronto, temperatures could reach 23 C by Tuesday. It’s looking like it will only get warmer from here on out, with a forecasted daytime high of 24 C on Wednesday (it will feel more like 27 C with the humidex).

It’s expected to only get balmier by the end of the week, with temperatures soaring to the 26 C mark on Thursday (humidex values will have it feeling more like 31 C), followed by 27 C on Friday, feeling more like 33 C.

The only bit of rain in the forecast is on Monday, with an 80 per cent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms in Toronto. Skies are expected to clear by the evening.

Temperatures often fluctuate in September, though much of Canada will likely see warmer-than-normal or near-normal temperatures by the end of the month.

Since 1991, September’s daily average temperature in Toronto has been 18 C, with a daily minimum of 14 C and a maximum of 22 C. It often gets much cooler in October, with a daily average temperature of 11 C and a max daily temperature of 15 C.

Click here to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee and a look at the current conditions and extended forecast.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Air Canada heading for 'orderly shutdown' due to labour dispute with pilots union
Air Canada heading for 'orderly shutdown' due to labour dispute with pilots union

Air Canada says it's preparing to suspend most of its operations if a deal is not reached with the union representing more than 5,000 pilots. The airline issued a statement on Monday saying that while...

33m ago

Heated exchange between cyclists and police caught on camera
Heated exchange between cyclists and police caught on camera

A memorial bike ride for a cyclist recently killed on city streets, quickly turned into a heated exchange between a number of riders and a Toronto police officer this weekend. Personal injury lawyer...

9h ago

Man dead after being struck by vehicle at Weston and Steeles
Man dead after being struck by vehicle at Weston and Steeles

A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle at Weston Road and Steeles Avenue West on Monday morning. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said it happened around 6:15 a.m. A man in his 40s suffered...

updated

7m ago

Woman struck by vehicle while exiting TTC streetcar
Woman struck by vehicle while exiting TTC streetcar

A woman is in hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a vehicle while exiting a TTC streetcar, police say. Officers were called to the area of Bathurst Street and...

8h ago

Top Stories

Air Canada heading for 'orderly shutdown' due to labour dispute with pilots union
Air Canada heading for 'orderly shutdown' due to labour dispute with pilots union

Air Canada says it's preparing to suspend most of its operations if a deal is not reached with the union representing more than 5,000 pilots. The airline issued a statement on Monday saying that while...

33m ago

Heated exchange between cyclists and police caught on camera
Heated exchange between cyclists and police caught on camera

A memorial bike ride for a cyclist recently killed on city streets, quickly turned into a heated exchange between a number of riders and a Toronto police officer this weekend. Personal injury lawyer...

9h ago

Man dead after being struck by vehicle at Weston and Steeles
Man dead after being struck by vehicle at Weston and Steeles

A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle at Weston Road and Steeles Avenue West on Monday morning. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said it happened around 6:15 a.m. A man in his 40s suffered...

updated

7m ago

Woman struck by vehicle while exiting TTC streetcar
Woman struck by vehicle while exiting TTC streetcar

A woman is in hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a vehicle while exiting a TTC streetcar, police say. Officers were called to the area of Bathurst Street and...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

3:21
Heated exchange between cyclists and Toronto Police officer during ghost bike ride
Heated exchange between cyclists and Toronto Police officer during ghost bike ride

A ghost bike ride confrontation. Afua Baah speaks with a cyclist who is calling out Toronto Police after an officer tried to end a memorial ride for a cyclist recently killed in the city.

11h ago

2:08
Lupita Nyong'o, Mark Hamill discuss 'The Wild Robot'
Lupita Nyong'o, Mark Hamill discuss 'The Wild Robot'

CityNews' Lindsay Dunn spoke to the stars of the new movie 'The Wild Robot' at the World Premiere at TIFF brought to you by Rogers.

12h ago

1:54
Typhoon Yagi weakens after killing dozens in Vietnam, China and the Philippines
Typhoon Yagi weakens after killing dozens in Vietnam, China and the Philippines

Dozens are dead across multiple countries after Typhoon Yagi made landfall over the weekend. Karling Donoghue reports on the recovery efforts and the current state of the storm.

12h ago

2:36
3 Israelis killed at West Bank -Jordan border crossing
3 Israelis killed at West Bank -Jordan border crossing

An attack at a border crossing between the occupied West Bank and Jordan has left Israeli officials outraged. Karling Donoghue details the brazen gunfire that left three Israelis dead.

12h ago

1:07
Police seek 3 suspects in North York shooting
Police seek 3 suspects in North York shooting

Toronto police are on the hunt for three suspects who are wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that killed a 21-year-old university student.
More Videos