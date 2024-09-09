Trump-Harris presidential debate: how to watch live

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to face off for the first time on Tuesday in a consequential debate.

The event is being hosted by ABC News at Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, and will be moderated by David Muir and Linsey Davis, two of the network’s top anchors.

It comes after a disastrous performance by U.S. President Joe Biden in the first presidential debate, which upended his reelection bid just months before the general election.

As no other debates are scheduled, this could be the only time Harris and Trump square off before voters head to the polls in November.

HOW TO WATCH LIVE

The 90-minute debate will take place at 9 p.m. EDT on Tuesday September 10 and will include two commercial breaks.

CityNews will be carrying the debate and streaming it live here.

HERE ARE THE RULES

No audience in the room

Microphones will be muted unless it is the candidate’s turn to speak

Only the moderators will be permitted to ask questions

Each candidate will be allotted two minutes to answer each question with a two-minute rebuttal and an additional minute for a follow-up, clarification or response.

A coin flip has allowed Trump to offer the last closing statement

Closing statements will be two minutes per candidate

There will be no opening statements

Candidates will stand behind podiums for the duration of the debate

No props or pre-written notes will be allowed on state

Each candidate will be given a pen, a pad of paper and a bottle of water

Campaign staff may not interact with candidates during commercial breaks

With files from the Associated Press.