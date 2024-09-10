Police warn of pickpocket-style thefts targeting Toronto’s Entertainment District

A Toronto Police Service cruiser
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted September 10, 2024 11:19 am.

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert, warning of pickpocket-style thefts in the city’s Entertainment District.

Police say suspects are targeting people who attend festivals, concerts and other events in the area.

“Items are being stolen from unsuspecting victims or while items are left unattended,” investigators said in a release on Tuesday.

Police are reminding the public to be aware of their surroundings while attending events, especially in crowded areas, and to keep an eye on their personal belongings, including cell phones and wallets.

The Entertainment District, primarily an area of King Street West between University Avenue and Spadina Avenue, is home to several attractions, theatres, and nightclubs, including venues for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Police didn’t specify if the thefts have targeted film enthusiasts attending this year’s festival.

Click here for safety tips provided by the Toronto Police Service.

Click here for information on how to report a theft under $5,000.

