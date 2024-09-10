A woman has been charged after several vandalism incidents were reported in Vaughan on Monday.

York Regional Police say they were called to a home near Burnhaven Avenue and Haymer Drive at approximately 5 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found homes, vehicles and city property spray-painted with racist remarks and symbols.

Investigators say a dispute happened earlier in the morning, around 1 a.m. The suspect was allegedly visiting the victim’s house and used spray paint to deface their residence and vehicle.

While investigating the incident, police say they discovered additional vehicles and city property that had been spray-painted with racist slurs.

Police have charged 23-year-old Denica Zufic of King City with multiple charges, including harassment, mischief to property and failing to comply with an undertaking.

The York Regional Police Hate Crime Unit is reviewing the incident.