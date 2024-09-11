Man charged in alleged hate-motivated attack on TTC bus: police

Toronto police have charged a man in connection to an attack on a TTC bus that investigators allege was hate-motivated.

It happened on Monday, August 12, at around 10:40 a.m. in the Bloor Street West and Jane Street area.

Investigators say a man was on a TTC bus and began yelling anti-Black racial slurs at another passenger.

The man then allegedly sprayed that person with a noxious substance before running off the bus.

Police confirm that the victim and accused were not known to each other prior to this encounter.

On Tuesday, September 10, officers arrested Da David Zheng, 33, of Toronto.

He’s facing charges of assault with a weapon, carry concealed weapon and weapons dangerous.