TIFF pauses screenings of controversial ‘Russians at War’ documentary

People protest outside of Scotiabank Theatre about the documentary "Russians at War"
People protest outside of Scotiabank Theatre about the documentary "Russians at War" playing at the Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto, on Tuesday Sept. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

By John Marchesan

Posted September 12, 2024 5:20 pm.

Last Updated September 12, 2024 5:49 pm.

Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) organizers have announced they are pausing upcoming screenings of the film “Russians at War” due to what it calls “significant threats to festival operations and public safety.”

The controversial documentary about Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine has come under fire from Ukrainian officials and community groups who say the film amounts to propaganda – an accusation organizers have denied.

However, one day later TIFF organizers say screenings of the film scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday have been paused.

“While we stand firm on our statement shared yesterday, this decision has been made in order to ensure the safety of all festival guests, staff, and volunteers,” TIFF said in a statement, calling the move “unprecedented.”

“As a cultural institution, we support civil discourse about and through films, including differences of opinion, and we fully support peaceful assembly. However, we have received reports indicating potential activity in the coming days that pose significant risk; given the severity of these concerns, we cannot proceed as planned.”

The producers of the film called the decision by TIFF “heartbreaking.”

This is not a win for Canadians, including Ukrainian Canadians,” the producers said in a statement while calling out political and community leaders for their “irresponsible, dishonest, and inflammatory public statements” about the film.

“Our priority as producers, through this production, has been the safety and security of our courageous director, Anastasia Trofimova, despite her steadfast acceptance of these risks to make her documentary. We had assumed those risks would originate within Russia, not Canada.”

In “Russians at War,” Canadian-Russian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova follows soldiers and medics at the front lines of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Throughout the documentary, some of them express doubts about the war and question their roles in it even as they proceed to follow orders and assert their patriotism.

TIFF organizers reiterate that the film has earned a place in the Festival’s lineup, and they are committed to screening it “when it is safe to do so.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police warning: elderly people being targeted at GTA ATMs
Police warning: elderly people being targeted at GTA ATMs

Toronto Police are trying to identify two suspects after several elderly people were targeted while withdrawing cash from Automated Teller Machines (ATMs). Investigators say the scam has been taking...

1h ago

TTC ending free public Wi-Fi service in subway stations by end of this year
TTC ending free public Wi-Fi service in subway stations by end of this year

The TTC said Thursday it plans to shut down its TConnect WiFi service as it continues to roll out 5G cellular connectivity across all subway stations and tunnels. The TConnect system was launched more...

2h ago

Statue of Saint stolen from Hamilton cemetery
Statue of Saint stolen from Hamilton cemetery

A bronze statue of a Saint has been stolen from a Hamilton cemetery. Investigators say a statue of St. Teresa of Avila was taken from Resurrection Cemetery at 254 Garner Road West in Ancaster sometime...

1h ago

Two dead, one injuried in daytime violent assault in Kingston, suspect arrested
Two dead, one injuried in daytime violent assault in Kingston, suspect arrested

Police in Kingston say they've arrested a male suspect after a violent daytime assault left two people dead and one in hospital with life-threatening injuries. Kingston police say they arrested the...

updated

51m ago

Top Stories

Police warning: elderly people being targeted at GTA ATMs
Police warning: elderly people being targeted at GTA ATMs

Toronto Police are trying to identify two suspects after several elderly people were targeted while withdrawing cash from Automated Teller Machines (ATMs). Investigators say the scam has been taking...

1h ago

TTC ending free public Wi-Fi service in subway stations by end of this year
TTC ending free public Wi-Fi service in subway stations by end of this year

The TTC said Thursday it plans to shut down its TConnect WiFi service as it continues to roll out 5G cellular connectivity across all subway stations and tunnels. The TConnect system was launched more...

2h ago

Statue of Saint stolen from Hamilton cemetery
Statue of Saint stolen from Hamilton cemetery

A bronze statue of a Saint has been stolen from a Hamilton cemetery. Investigators say a statue of St. Teresa of Avila was taken from Resurrection Cemetery at 254 Garner Road West in Ancaster sometime...

1h ago

Two dead, one injuried in daytime violent assault in Kingston, suspect arrested
Two dead, one injuried in daytime violent assault in Kingston, suspect arrested

Police in Kingston say they've arrested a male suspect after a violent daytime assault left two people dead and one in hospital with life-threatening injuries. Kingston police say they arrested the...

updated

51m ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Sikh man shaved without consent at Brampton Civic Hospital: family
Sikh man shaved without consent at Brampton Civic Hospital: family

The family of a Sikh patient says his religious beliefs were violated at Brampton Civic Hospital when he was shaved without consent. Michelle Mackey reports.

20h ago

2:17
Poilievre will table non-confidence motion ASAP
Poilievre will table non-confidence motion ASAP

Pierre Poilievre says the Conservatives will table a non-confidence motion ASAP, hoping to trigger an election. Poilievre adds if the NDP wants people to believe they're no longer helping the Liberals, they'll support the Tories.

23h ago

2:31
'Russians at War' documentary premiere will go ahead as planned: TIFF CEO
'Russians at War' documentary premiere will go ahead as planned: TIFF CEO

The show must go on. That's the word from the head of the Toronto International Film Festival -- even as protestors try to shut down the premiere of a highly-controversial documentary. Brandon Rowe with why organizers aren't backing down.
1:49
Toronto Police warn public of rise in pickpocket thefts in downtown area
Toronto Police warn public of rise in pickpocket thefts in downtown area

It's that time of year where festivals, concerts and events take over the city bringing large crowds along with it. As Catalina Gillies explains, Toronto Police say it's also brought along a large rise in pick pocket thefts.

2:44
Beyond the courtroom: the call for support for sexual assault victims
Beyond the courtroom: the call for support for sexual assault victims

The ruling for the Peter Nygard case in Toronto was handed down earlier this week, but advocates say a conviction and sentence is just one component to helping sexual assault victims find closure. Afua Baah has the details.
More Videos