Police say man threatened tattoo artist for refusing to tattoo swastika on his forehead

By Michael Talbot

Posted September 13, 2024 12:01 pm.

A 63-year-old Guelph man has been charged after he allegedly threatened a tattoo artist who refused to tattoo a swastika on his forehead.

Guelph police say it happened on September 5 when a staff member at a local tattoo shop was approached by a man in front of the tattoo parlour.

The man asked if she would tattoo a swastika on his forehead.

“She refused and advised nobody else working at the shop would be comfortable with such a request,” a police release explains.

After his racist request was rejected, police allege the man threatened the employee before walking away.

He was arrested on Thursday and charged with uttering threats.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on October 29.

Top Stories

More complaints about engine replacement process for some Ford vehicles
More complaints about engine replacement process for some Ford vehicles

A past Speakers Corner report about delays one Oakville couple was experiencing in getting their faulty engine replaced prompted many of you to reach out to us to report the same problem. Back in August...

Speakers Corner

49m ago

Oakwood Collegiate under lockdown as police investigate nearby shooting
Oakwood Collegiate under lockdown as police investigate nearby shooting

Toronto police say a school in the city's northwest end is under lockdown as officers investigate a nearby shooting. Police responded to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Oakwood Avenue just after...

3m ago

Boy, 16, among 2 charged in armed Richmond Hill home invasion
Boy, 16, among 2 charged in armed Richmond Hill home invasion

A 16-year-old boy is among two suspects who were charged in an armed home invasion in Richmond Hill as police search for a third culprit. At around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, York Regional Police Service...

2h ago

Chances of disruption increasing as Air Canada pilot talks near deadline
Chances of disruption increasing as Air Canada pilot talks near deadline

Air Canada says some operations will start to be affected today as time is running out before a potential shutdown because of a labour dispute with its pilots. On Thursday, the airline called for the...

4h ago

