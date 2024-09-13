Police say man threatened tattoo artist for refusing to tattoo swastika on his forehead

A 63-year-old Guelph man has been charged after he allegedly threatened a tattoo artist who refused to tattoo a swastika on his forehead.

Guelph police say it happened on September 5 when a staff member at a local tattoo shop was approached by a man in front of the tattoo parlour.

The man asked if she would tattoo a swastika on his forehead.

“She refused and advised nobody else working at the shop would be comfortable with such a request,” a police release explains.

After his racist request was rejected, police allege the man threatened the employee before walking away.

He was arrested on Thursday and charged with uttering threats.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on October 29.