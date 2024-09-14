Record-breaking $80M Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs on Tuesday

A Lotto Max ticket
A Lotto Max ticket is seen in this undated photo. OLG/HO

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 14, 2024 12:41 pm.

Last Updated September 14, 2024 12:42 pm.

The next winner of Lotto Max’s jackpot is set to receive a record-breaking amount of money.

On Saturday, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced that its top prize will swell to $80 million on September 17.

This is the highest amount of money a Canadian lottery has ever reached and will top last week’s record of $75 million.

The announcement comes after Friday’s draw ended without a jackpot winner.

OLG says there are 18 additional Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million each, up for grabs in the next draw.

Buyers who want to obtain a ticket have until 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17 to make their purchase.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New details in Mississauga shooting that injured 1 woman
New details in Mississauga shooting that injured 1 woman

New details have emerged in a Mississauga shooting investigation that critically injured a woman last Tuesday. On September 10, authorities were called to the Mississauga Road area near the Queen Elizabeth...

1h ago

2 women, 1 man wanted for allegedly assaulting police at downtown demonstration
2 women, 1 man wanted for allegedly assaulting police at downtown demonstration

Toronto police are looking to identify three people wanted in connection with assaulting a police officer during a downtown demonstration. Investigators say demonstrators were protesting outside an...

6m ago

New book captures 'intimate look' at Terry Fox with journal entries, interviews
New book captures 'intimate look' at Terry Fox with journal entries, interviews

When Barbara Adhiya first learned that Terry Fox had run the length of a marathon a day during his journey across Canada, she was shocked. Like most Canadians, Adhiya had known about the icon’s...

48m ago

Air Canada, pilots still far apart as strike notice deadline approaches
Air Canada, pilots still far apart as strike notice deadline approaches

Labour talks between Air Canada and its pilots are approaching a midnight deadline, when either side could trigger the start of a shutdown for Canada's largest airline. After more than 14 months of negotiations,...

7h ago

Top Stories

New details in Mississauga shooting that injured 1 woman
New details in Mississauga shooting that injured 1 woman

New details have emerged in a Mississauga shooting investigation that critically injured a woman last Tuesday. On September 10, authorities were called to the Mississauga Road area near the Queen Elizabeth...

1h ago

2 women, 1 man wanted for allegedly assaulting police at downtown demonstration
2 women, 1 man wanted for allegedly assaulting police at downtown demonstration

Toronto police are looking to identify three people wanted in connection with assaulting a police officer during a downtown demonstration. Investigators say demonstrators were protesting outside an...

6m ago

New book captures 'intimate look' at Terry Fox with journal entries, interviews
New book captures 'intimate look' at Terry Fox with journal entries, interviews

When Barbara Adhiya first learned that Terry Fox had run the length of a marathon a day during his journey across Canada, she was shocked. Like most Canadians, Adhiya had known about the icon’s...

48m ago

Air Canada, pilots still far apart as strike notice deadline approaches
Air Canada, pilots still far apart as strike notice deadline approaches

Labour talks between Air Canada and its pilots are approaching a midnight deadline, when either side could trigger the start of a shutdown for Canada's largest airline. After more than 14 months of negotiations,...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Cancellations expected with Air Canada strike threat looming
Cancellations expected with Air Canada strike threat looming

Time is running out before a potential Air Canada pilots strike could occur with some operations already affected as of Friday. As Catalina Gillies explains, some passengers are already coming up with backup plans.

20h ago

1:46
Biden, Starmer discuss long-range missile strikes against Russia.
Biden, Starmer discuss long-range missile strikes against Russia.

President Biden met with British PM Keir Starmer to discuss whether to allow Western missiles to be used against Russia. Erica Natividad reports

21h ago

2:13
Warm, dry weekend before rain returns next week
Warm, dry weekend before rain returns next week

Sunny skies and above seasonal conditions for the next several days. Could this be the last 'summer-like' weekend of the year?

20h ago

2:06
NASA astronauts speak on delayed return home
NASA astronauts speak on delayed return home

Two NASA astronauts whose 8-day test flight turned into a months long mission are speaking for the first time from the ISS. Erica Natividad reports.

21h ago

2:24
Leslie Lookout Park set to open in Toronto's Port Lands
Leslie Lookout Park set to open in Toronto's Port Lands

The newest park on the water's edge in Toronto is set to open to the public on Saturday. Nick Westoll has more on Leslie Lookout Park.

22h ago

More Videos