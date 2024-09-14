Record-breaking $80M Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs on Tuesday

The next winner of Lotto Max’s jackpot is set to receive a record-breaking amount of money.

On Saturday, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced that its top prize will swell to $80 million on September 17.

This is the highest amount of money a Canadian lottery has ever reached and will top last week’s record of $75 million.

The announcement comes after Friday’s draw ended without a jackpot winner.

OLG says there are 18 additional Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million each, up for grabs in the next draw.

Buyers who want to obtain a ticket have until 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17 to make their purchase.