The province’s police watchdog has launched an investigation after a man died in Etobicoke on Monday morning.

York Regional Police (YRP) confirmed in a post on X that officers were conducting a search warrant at a condominium in the area of Evans Avenue and Sherway Gardens Road at around 5 a.m.

There was an “interaction” with the male victim, who was treated for life-threatening injuries. A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead in hospital.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) have taken over the case.

The SIU is an independent civilian agency that probes incidents where people died or were seriously injured. Investigators also review incidents where sexual assault has been alleged, or a firearm was discharged at a person.