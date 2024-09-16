Man, 21, dead following police ‘interaction’ in Etobicoke, SIU investigating

SIU
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) have opened a case following a man's death in Etobicoke on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 16, 2024 8:42 am.

Last Updated September 16, 2024 9:03 am.

The province’s police watchdog has launched an investigation after a man died in Etobicoke on Monday morning.

York Regional Police (YRP) confirmed in a post on X that officers were conducting a search warrant at a condominium in the area of Evans Avenue and Sherway Gardens Road at around 5 a.m.

There was an “interaction” with the male victim, who was treated for life-threatening injuries. A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead in hospital.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) have taken over the case.

The SIU is an independent civilian agency that probes incidents where people died or were seriously injured. Investigators also review incidents where sexual assault has been alleged, or a firearm was discharged at a person.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario's financial watchdog to investigate Ford government's alcohol expansion
Ontario's financial watchdog to investigate Ford government's alcohol expansion

The Ford government's decision to expand alcohol sales to convenience stores and gas stations at a cost to taxpayers is now under the official microscope, 680News Radio has learned. The Financial Accountability...

EXCLUSIVE

3h ago

City to announce steeper fines for drivers caught 'blocking the box' in Toronto
City to announce steeper fines for drivers caught 'blocking the box' in Toronto

Toronto drivers caught blocking intersections, widely known as "blocking the box," will soon face higher fines. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and the city's deputy mayor, Jennifer McKelvie, will announce...

1h ago

Ontario considers further expanding pharmacists' scope to include more minor ailments
Ontario considers further expanding pharmacists' scope to include more minor ailments

Ontario is proposing to further expand pharmacists' scope of practice by adding to the list of minor ailments they can assess, allowing them to administer more vaccines and order some lab tests. However,...

3h ago

TIFF says screenings of 'Russians at War' documentary to go ahead Sept. 17
TIFF says screenings of 'Russians at War' documentary to go ahead Sept. 17

The Toronto International Film Festival says it has rescheduled screenings of the film “Russians at War” for Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the TIFF Lightbox. According to the TIFF Lightbox page tickets for...

10h ago

Top Stories

Ontario's financial watchdog to investigate Ford government's alcohol expansion
Ontario's financial watchdog to investigate Ford government's alcohol expansion

The Ford government's decision to expand alcohol sales to convenience stores and gas stations at a cost to taxpayers is now under the official microscope, 680News Radio has learned. The Financial Accountability...

EXCLUSIVE

3h ago

City to announce steeper fines for drivers caught 'blocking the box' in Toronto
City to announce steeper fines for drivers caught 'blocking the box' in Toronto

Toronto drivers caught blocking intersections, widely known as "blocking the box," will soon face higher fines. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and the city's deputy mayor, Jennifer McKelvie, will announce...

1h ago

Ontario considers further expanding pharmacists' scope to include more minor ailments
Ontario considers further expanding pharmacists' scope to include more minor ailments

Ontario is proposing to further expand pharmacists' scope of practice by adding to the list of minor ailments they can assess, allowing them to administer more vaccines and order some lab tests. However,...

3h ago

TIFF says screenings of 'Russians at War' documentary to go ahead Sept. 17
TIFF says screenings of 'Russians at War' documentary to go ahead Sept. 17

The Toronto International Film Festival says it has rescheduled screenings of the film “Russians at War” for Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the TIFF Lightbox. According to the TIFF Lightbox page tickets for...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Storm Boris leaves multiple dead across central Europe
Storm Boris leaves multiple dead across central Europe

Central and eastern European countries continue to deal with Storm Boris and its devastation. Karling Donoghue has the latest from officials who are reporting multiple deaths across the continent.

9h ago

2:41
Motorcycle crash fatalities could hit 10-year high
Motorcycle crash fatalities could hit 10-year high

With motorcycle fatalities on the rise, the OPP are warning motorcyclists and drivers to use extra caution on the roads. Catalina Gillies has the story.

13h ago

2:54
Yemeni Houthis fire missile at central Israel
Yemeni Houthis fire missile at central Israel

Yemeni Houthis have struck central Israel with a missile – prompting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to vow retaliation. Karling Donoghue details the attack and takes a look at the latest protests calling for an end to the conflict.

9h ago

2:41
A life changing moment for artist Zach McPhee
A life changing moment for artist Zach McPhee

CityNews' Music Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Zach McPhee about winning one of the top music competitions in Canada.

16h ago

2:43
Funeral held for murdered Ugandan Olympian
Funeral held for murdered Ugandan Olympian

The funeral for murdered Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei drew thousands to her hometown in Uganda on Saturday. Karling Donoghue reports.
More Videos