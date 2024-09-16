Fatal crash closes section of Hwy. 403 approaching Burlington

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal collision between an SUV and motorcycle on Monday morning that’s closed a section of Highway 403 near Waterdown Road approaching Burlington.

Emergency crews were called for a serious crash at around 9:40 a.m.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. No age or gender has been released.

The SUV driver remained on scene. There’s no word at this point on possible charges.

The OPP says all eastbound lanes of Highway 403 remain closed between Waterdown Road and the Highway 407/QEW split.

More to come