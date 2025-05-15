Youth, 17, among 2 wanted Canada-wide in Toronto double murder

Police say a 17-year-old youth and an 18-year-old man are wanted across the country in the double fatal shooting of two Toronto men in Riverdale last month.

Authorities have received judicial permission to identify the 17-year-old, whose identity was initially protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

Police said Jayllen Maxime-Marcelle, 17, of Toronto, is wanted Canada-wide on two counts of first-degree murder. His photo has been released, and the judicial exemption will expire at 12 p.m. on May 19.

An additional suspect was identified as Abdulrahman Zein, 18, of Toronto, who is also wanted Canada-wide on two counts of first-degree murder. Police did not share an image of this suspect.

Officers were called to Bain Avenue and Logan Avenue just after 11 p.m. on April 15, where two men were located with gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second man was transported to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The homicide victims were later identified as Quentin Caza, 18, and Jeremy McNeil, 20, both of Toronto.

One arrest was made earlier this month

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted. Both male victims were reportedly inside a vehicle when the gunshots were fired.

“I get the sense from the firearms evidence that the shots appear to be clustered, which might suggest a targeting,” Toronto police Sgt. Alan Bartlett said at an April press conference. “I don’t believe this was a random act at this point.”

Detectives canvass a vehicle at the scene of a double homicide in Toronto’s Riverdale neighbourhood. Photo: CityNews.

On May 3, authorities arrested a 17-year-old male and charged him with two counts of first-degree murder. He was not identified by means of the YCJA.

Police are warning members of the public not to approach the two wanted suspects, and if seen, are urged to contact 911 immediately.

The investigation is ongoing.