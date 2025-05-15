Youth, 17, among 2 wanted Canada-wide in Toronto double murder

Police said Jayllen Maxime-Marcelle, 17, of Toronto, is wanted Canada-wide on two counts of first-degree murder. His photo has been released, and the judicial exemption will expire on May 18. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 15, 2025 9:22 am.

Last Updated May 15, 2025 11:28 am.

Police say a 17-year-old youth and an 18-year-old man are wanted across the country in the double fatal shooting of two Toronto men in Riverdale last month.

Authorities have received judicial permission to identify the 17-year-old, whose identity was initially protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

Police said Jayllen Maxime-Marcelle, 17, of Toronto, is wanted Canada-wide on two counts of first-degree murder. His photo has been released, and the judicial exemption will expire at 12 p.m. on May 19.

An additional suspect was identified as Abdulrahman Zein, 18, of Toronto, who is also wanted Canada-wide on two counts of first-degree murder. Police did not share an image of this suspect.

Officers were called to Bain Avenue and Logan Avenue just after 11 p.m. on April 15, where two men were located with gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second man was transported to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The homicide victims were later identified as Quentin Caza, 18, and Jeremy McNeil, 20, both of Toronto.

One arrest was made earlier this month

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted. Both male victims were reportedly inside a vehicle when the gunshots were fired.

“I get the sense from the firearms evidence that the shots appear to be clustered, which might suggest a targeting,” Toronto police Sgt. Alan Bartlett said at an April press conference. “I don’t believe this was a random act at this point.”

Detectives canvass a vehicle at the scene of a double homicide in Toronto’s Riverdale neighbourhood. Photo: CityNews.

On May 3, authorities arrested a 17-year-old male and charged him with two counts of first-degree murder. He was not identified by means of the YCJA.

Police are warning members of the public not to approach the two wanted suspects, and if seen, are urged to contact 911 immediately.

The investigation is ongoing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario budget 2025 to be tabled at Queen's Park amid current economic uncertainty

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is scheduled to present the 2025-2026 budget in the legislature just after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

6h ago

Two children critically injured in Oshawa crash, alleged impaired driver charged

Two children, aged five and 10, are in hospital with critical injuries after being involved in a two-vehicle crash with an alleged impaired driver in Oshawa. Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) officers...

2h ago

Toronto to sizzle near 30 C Friday before temperatures dip for Victoria Day long weekend

Toronto residents will get their first taste of balmy, potentially 30 °c summer temperatures on Friday, ahead of a sharp cool-down slated for the Victoria Day long weekend. To cap off the week, daytime...

5h ago

Police searching for driver who allegedly struck 14-year-old cyclist in Willowdale

Toronto police are searching for a driver who allegedly struck a 14-year-old cyclist in Willowdale last Friday night. Officers were called to Princess and Dudley Avenues just after 12:30 p.m. on May...

33m ago

Top Stories

Ontario budget 2025 to be tabled at Queen's Park amid current economic uncertainty

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is scheduled to present the 2025-2026 budget in the legislature just after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

6h ago

Two children critically injured in Oshawa crash, alleged impaired driver charged

Two children, aged five and 10, are in hospital with critical injuries after being involved in a two-vehicle crash with an alleged impaired driver in Oshawa. Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) officers...

2h ago

Toronto to sizzle near 30 C Friday before temperatures dip for Victoria Day long weekend

Toronto residents will get their first taste of balmy, potentially 30 °c summer temperatures on Friday, ahead of a sharp cool-down slated for the Victoria Day long weekend. To cap off the week, daytime...

5h ago

Police searching for driver who allegedly struck 14-year-old cyclist in Willowdale

Toronto police are searching for a driver who allegedly struck a 14-year-old cyclist in Willowdale last Friday night. Officers were called to Princess and Dudley Avenues just after 12:30 p.m. on May...

33m ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Fog in the morning before some sunny breaks Thursday

There will be some fog and morning drizzle before the sun tries to poke through in the afternoon on Thursday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

2:40
Man killed in hail of gunfire in Mississauga 

Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot dead in a Mississauga plaza parking lot. Shauna Hunt with more from the scene. 

16h ago

1:08
Two major Canadian companies have workers without a new deal, could strikes be on the horizon?

Air Canada and Canada Post workers don't have a new deal yet which is causing some concern strikes could occur as deadlines near.

19h ago

0:38
TTC Dundas Station is getting a new name following overwhelming vote

As the city removes references of the name Dundas, the TTC board has voted to change the name to 'TMU Station'.

20h ago

0:46
Armed and dangerous suspect wanted in Mississauga kidnapping

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Marlon Downey, who is wanted on more than a dozen charges, including kidnapping, extortion, and aggravated assault.

20h ago

More Videos