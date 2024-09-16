A couple from a small northern Ontario town of just under 5,000 people were announced as the winners of last month’s Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) $70 million Lotto Max jackpot.

The OLG said Jennifer Stuart-Flynn and Kyle Murray of Iroquois Falls, Ont. won the jackpot from the Aug. 20 draw on Kyle’s first-ever lottery ticket purchase.

The northern Ontario couple recently expanded their family and welcomed a newborn.

“I have been through so many good things in the past week. From having my newborn to having my mother-in-law come and receiving amazing support. To have this happen, absolutely no way,” said Stuart-Flynn. “I said if we ever win big money, I would first buy my sister a house. And that’s what we’re going to do.”

Murray said he’d love to purchase a new property with the winnings.

“Build a little farm. Set something up that the kids will want to come back to,” he explained. “The last few years have been a struggle. Everything we did was try to give them a better life, and nothing we did got them to the point we’re at now.”

A couple from a small northern Ontario town of just under 5,000 people were announced as the winners of last month’s Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) $70 million Lotto Max jackpot. Photo: OLG.

Record-breaking $80M Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs on Tuesday

Stuart-Flynn said that she’s beyond grateful her children will have a different life than she had growing up.

“That’s the part that makes me most emotional,” she said.

“My kids are set and will never have to wonder about anything. Everything for us has seemed to come in three: the good and the bad. This was the most positive three from the start when we had our newborn to my husband’s promotion, and now winning the lottery.”

The couple’s $70 million win is the sixth jackpot win in a row in Ontario this year, the OLG said.

The OLG announced that its top Lotto Max prize will swell to $80 million on Tuesday, Sept. 17. This is the highest amount of money a Canadian lottery has ever reached and will top last week’s record of $75 million.

OLG says the next draw will offer 18 additional Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million each. Buyers who want to obtain a ticket have until 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday to make their purchase.