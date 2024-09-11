Largest-ever $75M Lotto Max draw on Friday, future jackpots to reach as high as $80M

Lotto Max
Lotto Max display in Joyceville, Ont., on July 22. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 11, 2024 11:11 am.

Last Updated September 11, 2024 11:24 am.

Ontario’s Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is upping the stakes by introducing the largest-ever Lotto Max draw of $75 million up for grabs on Friday, with future jackpots increasing to as high as $80 million.

OLG made the announcement on Wednesday by introducing what it called “a Canadian lottery first” for the upcoming Lotto Max draw on Friday, Sept. 13. It will also include an estimated dozen $1 million MAXMILLIONS prize draws.

The OLG says if Friday’s $75 million Lotto Max jackpot is not won that day, the total will roll to the maximum of $80 million for the Tuesday, Sept. 17 draw.

“With Lotto Max gearing up to increase the main jackpot cap to $80 million, the game will continue to deliver big, exciting jackpots — and players will still have the chance to win MAXMILLIONS prizes when the jackpot reaches and exceeds $50 million,” the OLG wrote in a news release.

The last six Lotto Max jackpot winners have been from Ontario, winning a combined $360 million.

Customers can buy tickets for the record-breaking $75 million Lotto Max jackpot at OLG.ca or authorized OLG retailers until 10:30 p.m. on Friday for the draw. 

