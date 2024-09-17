Mortgage rule changes will help spark demand, but supply is ‘core’ issue: economist

One expert predicts Ottawa's changes to mortgage rules will help spur demand among potential homebuyers but says policies aimed at driving new supply are needed to address the "core issues" facing the market. A real estate sign is shown in Vaughan, Ont. on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 17, 2024 9:51 am.

Last Updated September 17, 2024 10:04 am.

TORONTO — One expert predicts Ottawa’s changes to mortgage rules will help spur demand among potential homebuyers but says policies aimed at driving new supply are needed to address the “core issues” facing the market.

The federal government’s changes, set to come into force mid-December, include a higher price cap for insured mortgages to allow more people to qualify for a mortgage with less than a 20 per cent down payment.

The government will also expand its 30-year mortgage amortization to include first-time homebuyers buying any type of home, as well as anybody buying a newly built home.

CIBC Capital Markets deputy chief economist Benjamin Tal calls it a “significant” move likely to accelerate the recovery of the housing market, a process already underway as interest rates have begun to fall.

However, he says in a note that policymakers should aim to “prevent that from becoming too much of a good thing” through policies geared toward the supply side.

Tal says the main issue is the lack of supply available to respond to Canada’s rapidly increasing population, particularly in major cities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada's inflation rate hits 2% target, reaches lowest level in more than 3 years
Canada's inflation rate hits 2% target, reaches lowest level in more than 3 years

Canada's inflation rate fell to two per cent in August, finally hitting the Bank of Canada’s target after a tumultuous battle with skyrocketing price growth. The annual inflation rate fell from 2.5...

40m ago

Shots fired at Midtown Toronto jewellery store, police investigating
Shots fired at Midtown Toronto jewellery store, police investigating

A jewellery store in Midtown Toronto was the target of an overnight shooting for the second time in as many days as police worked to determine the circumstances of the incident. Toronto Police Services...

1h ago

Man facing weapon charges in Scarborough quadruple shooting that killed man, woman
Man facing weapon charges in Scarborough quadruple shooting that killed man, woman

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says one man has been arrested and faces firearm-related charges stemming from a quadruple shooting in Scarborough that saw the accused fire off several rounds at the homicide...

52m ago

One person critically injured in industrial accident at Ontario Place
One person critically injured in industrial accident at Ontario Place

Toronto Police say a person was critically injured in an industrial accident at Ontario Place on Tuesday morning. In a social media post, Toronto Police Service (TPS) said the person was injured by...

2m ago

Top Stories

Canada's inflation rate hits 2% target, reaches lowest level in more than 3 years
Canada's inflation rate hits 2% target, reaches lowest level in more than 3 years

Canada's inflation rate fell to two per cent in August, finally hitting the Bank of Canada’s target after a tumultuous battle with skyrocketing price growth. The annual inflation rate fell from 2.5...

40m ago

Shots fired at Midtown Toronto jewellery store, police investigating
Shots fired at Midtown Toronto jewellery store, police investigating

A jewellery store in Midtown Toronto was the target of an overnight shooting for the second time in as many days as police worked to determine the circumstances of the incident. Toronto Police Services...

1h ago

Man facing weapon charges in Scarborough quadruple shooting that killed man, woman
Man facing weapon charges in Scarborough quadruple shooting that killed man, woman

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says one man has been arrested and faces firearm-related charges stemming from a quadruple shooting in Scarborough that saw the accused fire off several rounds at the homicide...

52m ago

One person critically injured in industrial accident at Ontario Place
One person critically injured in industrial accident at Ontario Place

Toronto Police say a person was critically injured in an industrial accident at Ontario Place on Tuesday morning. In a social media post, Toronto Police Service (TPS) said the person was injured by...

2m ago

Most Watched Today

1:58
National housing market in 'holding pattern'
National housing market in 'holding pattern'

The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of homes sold in August fell compared to last year. Michelle Mackey is speaking with experts who say the market is in a holding pattern as buyers wait for lower rates.

11h ago

2:34
Former Blue Jays Biggio and Kiermaier reunite in Atlanta
Former Blue Jays Biggio and Kiermaier reunite in Atlanta

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Atlanta Braves Cavan Biggio and Los Angeles Dodgers Kevin Kiermaier about playing for their jays and their fun rivalry off the field.

16h ago

2:30
Union Station Bus Terminal in Toronto still dealing with congestion
Union Station Bus Terminal in Toronto still dealing with congestion

As City of Toronto officials begin a crackdown on motorists who block intersections, one of the problematic pinch points is outside the Union Station Bus Terminal. Nick Westoll revisits the area to see if there have been improvements.

16h ago

2:31
Toronto health officials seeing rise in whooping cough cases
Toronto health officials seeing rise in whooping cough cases

The city is seeing an uptick of cases of a preventable respiratory infection. Afua Baah speaks with Toronto health officials who are monitoring a rise in whooping cough, especially among children.

16h ago

2:31
Ontario alcohol expansion to be researched by financial watchdog
Ontario alcohol expansion to be researched by financial watchdog

The Ford government’s early rollout of alcohol sales in convenience will have the independent accountability office look at the overall total costs. Critics say it could be as much as $1 billion. Mark McAllister has more.

16h ago

More Videos